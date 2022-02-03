Idaho Travel Council Announces February MeetingFeb01

MEDIA ALERT

Contact: Laurie McConnell Idaho Tourism 208.287.0781 laurie.mcconnell@tourism.idaho.gov

Idaho Travel Council Announces February Meeting

BOISE, Idaho (February 1, 2022) —The Idaho Travel Council (ITC) will meet in Sun Valley at The Sun Valley Lodge, Limelight C meeting room (1 Sun Valley Rd.) on Tuesday, February 8, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (MDT).

The Council will hear reports from Idaho Commerce, Madden Media and Red Sky, along with Idaho Tourism program and grant updates. Additional presenters include Fly Sun Valley Alliance, Visit Sun Valley, Lemhi County Economic Development Association, The Chamber, and Sojern.

View the full ITC agenda with instructions to join the Zoom meeting here.

The ITC meeting is open to the public however virtual attendance is encouraged.

The ITC is an eight-member, private-sector advisory board appointed by the Governor. The goal of the ITC, as well as Idaho Tourism, is to grow Idaho’s economy by increasing visitor expenditures throughout the state.

For a full list of ITC members, click here.

To learn more about Idaho Tourism, go to Tourism.Idaho.gov or VisitIdaho.org.

