DNREC Reminds Hunters to Remove Portable Deer Stands from State Wildlife Areas

A portable deer stand on a state wildlife area. Such stands must be removed by hunters who own them by Feb. 15 or they will confiscated by DNREC.

With Delaware’s 2021/2022 deer hunting season having come to a close, hunters are reminded to remove their portable deer stands from state wildlife areas by Tuesday, Feb. 15, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today. Any deer stands found on state wildlife areas after that date will become the property of DNREC.

Hunters are allowed to set up portable deer stands on some state wildlife areas each year starting Aug. 1, but must remove these temporary stands soon after the last of Delaware’s deer seasons close. Placement of a temporary deer stand on a state wildlife area does not provide exclusive rights for a hunter to hunt from that stand. Under state wildlife area rules, portable deer stands cannot be nailed or bolted to a tree and hunters are prohibited from cutting any vegetation or branches to attach to a stand or clear shooting paths.

For more information, please contact the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife’s Wildlife Section at 302-739-9912.

