MARINA & FLORIAN PICASSO LIMITED RELEASE NFT COLLECTION ON MANANDTHEBEAT.COM & NIFTY GATEWAY LIVE NOW
PORTION OF NFT PROCEEDS TO BE DONATED TO NURSE HEROES, A CHARITY ORGANIZATION WORKING TO CREATE A FUTURE WITH MORE NURSES IN THE WORKFORCEGENEVA, SWITZERLAND, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marina Picasso, granddaughter of Pablo Picasso and her son Florian have finally launched their first collection which is now live on www.manandthebeat.com. Phase 2 of this auction begins today on www.niftygateway.com/collections/picasso at 6:30 PM EST.
Immediately after the sale kicked off, Florian announced one of the latest surprises of the campaign, revealing that in addition to the physical piece already being auctioned on Nifty Gateway, one lucky buyer of the 1000 pieces from Visage de Couleur will be receiving a physical ceramic from Marina Picasso’s private collection.
Along with 'Visage de Demain' and 'Visage de Lumière' collectors, 'Visage de Couleur' holders will also have a way to access exclusive guest list spots through a special giveaway to a series of events.
The first event on the roadmap will take place in March at the villa La Californie in Cannes, a unique place steeped in history and where a timeless artistic vibe remains. Florian Picasso and some very special guests artists will turn the villa into a moving piece of art for the evening.
Additionally, Marina and Florian Picasso have released a statement with regard to recent articles that have been released about the project:
“Marina Picasso, granddaughter of Pablo Picasso and myself, Florian Picasso, would like to clear the air on the recent situation and articles that have been released. As we clearly stated previously, this is a Florian Picasso NFT. We, and our team, have been working on this project for over 11 months and 'Man & The Beat' is the genesis collection of a long term ambition we have.”
We have also decided to release my first 1-of-1 unique NFT together with a fully NFT dedicated partner which aligns more with what we want to bring to the NFT community and our vision. 'Visage de Demain’ will also be released this Thursday as an auction on Nifty Gateway, and the winning bidder will receive a prized physical art piece from Marina Picasso’s private collection.
One of the main purposes of this campaign is Nurse Heroes. A charity organization working to create a future without a shortage of nurses in the workforce. A portion of the NFT proceeds will be donated towards Nurse Heroes and this is just the beginning of a long partnership. It is such an honor for us to serve a great cause and contribute in funding scholarships to train the next generation of nurses and nurse practitioners.”
This is the first of a series of exclusive events for holders throughout 2022.
