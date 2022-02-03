STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates suspicious death in Danby

DANBY, Vermont (Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022) — Members of the Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious death reported Thursday morning, Feb. 3, 2022, in Danby.

Police were notified at about 8:45 a.m. that an adult man was found deceased on the side of Danby Mountain Road in the area between Scallop Drive and Currier Road. First responders located the victim deceased at the scene.

The Vermont State Police investigation is in its preliminary stages and includes members of the Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit and Field Force Division. The Bennington County Sheriff’s Department also responded. Additionally, investigators are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office at the scene.

Police are working to determine the identity of the victim. The body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information that could aid investigators is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.

