Premier's Hector Sanchez to Hold Dual Roles; Appointed Ashford's Head of Development
Sanchez will remain CEO of design, procurement, and architecture firm Premier while leading all hotel development efforts for the parent company
Ashford, Inc. (NYSE:AINC)DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier, an end-to-end architecture, interior design, procurement, and project management firm, is pleased to announce that CEO, Hector Sanchez, has been appointed as Head of Hotel Development for its parent company, Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC). Premier is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ashford, and while continuing in his role as CEO at Premier, Sanchez will oversee all hotel development efforts for the alternative asset management company.
“We are extremely proud of all that Hector has accomplished for Premier in such a short period,” said Jeremy Welter, President of Ashford. “Hector is a passionate and driven individual, we look forward to having him support the future of Ashford.”
As both CEO of Premier and now Head of Hotel Development for Ashford, Sanchez will focus on developing teams while reinforcing leadership. In his new position, Sanchez will work to ensure a smooth process and profitable venture for investors from the moment land is acquired to a hotel’s completion and opening. As properties are added to Ashford’s management portfolio, Sanchez will evaluate them, ensuring they fit within the company’s growth strategy and that the team continues to deliver superior products to service hotel guests.
“For over 25 years, Premier has provided architecture, interior design, procurement, and project management services to Ashford, and in my new role, we will continue to do so,” said Hector Sanchez, CEO of Premier and Ashford’s Head of Hotel Development. “As Head of Hotel Development for Ashford, the development deals are expected to be larger projects than what we typically have worked on for Ashford in the past, which is extremely exciting and will create a lot more opportunities for Premier.”
Since joining Premier as CEO during the pandemic, Sanchez has taken great strides to rebuild Premier and lay the foundation for future success. The firm has recently expanded into the third-party market and has already been awarded 30 contracts. The firm is now also serving the multi-family and student housing markets and is looking to expand its reach across more sectors.
Sanchez brings a rich background in multidisciplinary leadership and the development of efficient and creative solutions to Ashford. Prior to becoming CEO of Premier, Sanchez was Senior Vice President at Rubicon Oilfield International, where he successfully managed 150 employees and a $100 million revenue budget and spent 15 years at National Oilwell Varco, serving as Vice President of Sales and Operations for North America where he was responsible for a $500 million yearly budget and a team of more than 700 employees.
About Premier
Dallas-based Premier is a full-service firm with over 25 years of expertise across architecture, interior design, procurement, project management, construction development and contract administration. With all services yielded under one roof, Premier’s team is in constant pursuit of finding innovative solutions to the hospitality and multifamily industry’s increasingly complex problems; from straightforward soft goods refreshes to transformative custom design renovations, their team of professionals is dedicated to design excellence across a multitude of market sectors. From concept to completion, Premier provides services that are unmatched, bringing their clients’ vision for the built environment to life. For more information, please visit www.premierpm.com.
About Ashford
Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) is a leading provider of asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry. Ashford's principals have a long track record of success and many years of experience investing and operating in the hospitality industry. Currently, Ashford serves as the advisor to two NYSE-listed real estate investment trusts, Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR). Ashford also has a Hospitality Products and Services initiative, where we strategically invest in operating companies that service the industry, and we act as an accelerator to grow those companies, through both our advised platforms and other third parties.
