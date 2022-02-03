Submit Release
News Search

There were 868 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,085 in the last 365 days.

MDHHS renews call for Michiganders to get vaccinated, boosted following Moderna COVID-19 vaccine approval by FDA

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Feb. 3, 2022 CONTACT: Lynn Sutfin, 517-241-2112

LANSING, Mich. - Following FDA approval earlier this week of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those ages 18 and up, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is renewing its call to Michiganders to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"We now have two fully FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines that have saved millions of lives throughout the pandemic," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. "For Michiganders who have been waiting for this approval, now is the time to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and join the nearly 6.5 million Michigan residents who have already received their first dose. The vaccine remains our best defense against the virus as we continue to face omicron and any future variants."

MDHHS is urging Michiganders to complete the primary series of COVID-19 vaccination and then get a booster dose once they are eligible to ensure they are up to date with their protection against the virus. More information is available at Michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine.

The Moderna vaccine, now known as Spikevax, was the second COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in December 2020 and has shown to be better than 93% effective against the virus that causes COVID-19 and 98% effective in preventing severe disease.

To date, more than 5.3 million primary and booster doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered in Michigan and more than 65% of Michiganders ages 5 and older have gotten at least their first dose of one of the safe, effective vaccines. From Jan. 15, 2021, to Jan. 14, 2022, unvaccinated Michiganders accounted for 77.6% of COVID cases, 85% of hospitalizations and 83% of deaths.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit Michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine near you, visit Vaccines.gov.

For more information about COVID-19 in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/coronavirus.

# # #

You just read:

MDHHS renews call for Michiganders to get vaccinated, boosted following Moderna COVID-19 vaccine approval by FDA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.