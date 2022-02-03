15 Illinois sites added to National Register of Historic Places in 2021

SPRINGFIELD – Thanks to the efforts of historic preservation advocates in Illinois, 15 sites in the state were added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) during 2021, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced today.

The NRHP-recognized places are scattered across the state and include a 160-year-old farmstead, a tuberculosis sanitorium and a Chicago movie palace.

“Each of these places tells a unique story that is part of Illinois’ rich history. They provide a physical link to the past,” said Natural Resources Director Colleen Callahan. “We are proud to work with local preservationists to obtain national recognition for these historically significant locations.”

Places are added to the register by the National Park Service based on recommendations from the State Historic Preservation Office, a division of IDNR.

The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of properties that merit special attention and preservation. Every Illinois county has at least one property or historic district listed in the register. Collectively, they represent a cross section of Illinois’ history from its early settlement to the mid-20th century.

In general, properties must be more than 50 years old to be eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places. A listing imposes no obligations on private property owners but does make properties eligible for some financial incentives.

Following are the 15 Illinois additions to the NRHP. Digital photos of the properties are available upon request.