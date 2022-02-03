Household Cleaners Market Size in 2027 | Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

Household Cleaners Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Household cleaning products are chemical products that are used to keep the house clean and maintain hygiene. They play a very significant role in the day to day activities. Also, these household cleaners are very effective due to the chemical composition. The chemical constituent contains strong acids and bases, pesticides, and organic solvents. The household cleaners include a wide range of products ranging from surface cleaners to glass cleaner, bleaches, specialty cleaner, and others.

Companies like Colgate-Palmolive Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and Procter & Gamble are some of the dominant players in the global household cleaners market. In addition, the regions of Asia-Pacific are witnessing accelerated growth in the household cleaners market, where China is the leading market, followed by India.

There are many applications of the household cleaner markets, such as they are used for kitchen cleaning, bathroom cleaning, floor cleaning, fabric care, and others. Due to the broad range of applications of household cleaners, and acceptance of the product all over the globe, it is anticipated that the global market of the household cleaners will continue to grow significantly during the forecast years.

The supermarkets account for the maximum revenue in the sales of the global household cleaners market, owing to various discounts & offers on the products and a strong network of suppliers.

Companies covered

Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., The Procter & Gamble Co., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., Bombril S.A., The Clorox Co., and Unilever.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected the market for household cleaners.

These products were highly used to keep the living space clean and hygienic to avoid various diseases caused by living in unhygienic places. And due to the Corona Pandemic, people have started taking care of their hygiene as well as have started to keep their surroundings clean. Thus, increase in the demand for household cleaners.

However, the supply chain has been disrupted, and supplying the goods to the consumer has become a major problem.

Production units are also shut and hence, the manufacturers are not able to meet the demand for the product.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

An average person spends most of their time in their house, making it very important for an individual to maintain his or her hygiene at home. Many health issues, like Buruli ulcer, diarrhea, etc. are caused due to the lack of hygiene. Therefore, this increased awareness about maintaining household hygiene has become a significant factor that drives the growth of the global household cleaner market. Other important factors like the easy availability of household cleaning products, coupled with various variations like different fragrances, has augmented the growth of this market globally. Also, rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, understanding about the importance of clean living space, and inclination towards maintaining personal & surrounding hygiene, support the global market growth for household cleaners. Household products help in preventing microorganisms in households, which is yet another factor that fuels the global market growth for these products.

However, the chemicals used in household cleaners can prove to be toxic and can have various side effects, which may cause allergic reactions or other skin related problems, this leads to hampering the growth of the household cleaners. Also, the high fragmentation of household cleaning products is expected to hinder the growth of this market.

Many manufacturers have started to come up with eco-friendly and chemical-free household cleaning products, which will propel the market growth for the global household cleaners market.

The Global Household Cleaners Market Trends are as follows:

Surface Cleaners: Leading Product in Household Cleaners Market:

Surface cleaners have proved to be the most widely used product which comes under the category of household cleaners market. They are majorly used for removal of dust, stains, bad smells, and clutters from the surface. Various types of specialized surface cleaners available can be used to clean glass, mirror, wood, etc. Also, liquid surface cleaners are available in different formats like aerosol cans, trigger sprays, and pump-actuated bottles, which a consumer can purchase according to their preferences. Increased number of benefits and varieties available boost the demand for the household cleaners globally.

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global household cleaners industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global household cleaners’ market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global household cleaners’ market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global household cleaners market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions Answered in the Household Cleaners Market Research Report:

What are the leading market players active in the household cleaners market?

What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

