Enteric Softgel Capsules Market Growing At A CAGR Of 4.2% And To Target $2.58 Billion By 2025

Enteric Softgel Capsules

Increase in adoption of softgel health supplements plays a major role in the growth of the enteric softgel capsules market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A softgel capsules are hermetically sealed solid dosage forms, containing liquid or semi-solid center active ingredient or the extract incorporated into the outer shell. Growth in number of self-directed consumers, surge in consumer awareness related to preventative healthcare, increase in adoption of health supplements, and rise in adoption of enteric softgel capsules in the emerging economies are key drivers of the enteric softgel capsules market.

The global enteric softgel capsules market was valued at $1,851 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $2,589 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Download Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2938

Based on application, the enteric softgel capsules market is segmented as health supplements, and pharmaceuticals. At present, the health supplements segment dominates the global market, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to its high adoption, growth in awareness for preventative healthcare, and increase in usage of omega-3 supplements in emerging economies.

Based on sales channel, the global enteric softgel capsules market is segmented into supermarket & hypermarket, pharmacy & drug store, and online provider. At present, the pharmacy & drug store segment is the major revenue contributor and is projected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Whereas, the online provider segment is expected to exhibit rapid growth in the market during the forecast period, due to rise in number of internet users and increase in awareness about online pharmacy.

North America accounted for approximately half the global market share in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This was attributed to the higher demand for enteric softgel capsules, rise in number of self-directed consumers, and supportive reimbursement policies in the healthcare system. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period majorly due to, rise in adoption of enteric coated health supplements softgel, surge in healthcare awareness, and increase in number of R&D activities.

Inquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2938

The Major Key Players Are:

BASF SE, Catalent, Inc., Colorcon Inc., Fuji Capsules Co., Ltd., InovoBiologic Inc., NOW Foods Inc., Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd., Super Spectrim, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (Patheon), and Trigen Laboratories, Inc.

Key Findings of the Enteric Softgel Capsules Market:

• Based on application, the health supplements segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2025.

• Based on sales channel, the pharmacy & drug store segment held more than half of the global market share in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Access Full Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/enteric-softgel-capsules-market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.