Kansas US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Kansas to Get Serious About Compensation and Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste if He Had Navy Asbestos Exposure before 1982

WICHITA, KANSAS, USA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Advocate says, "Most Navy Veterans who had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy prior to 1982 and who have recently been diagnosed with lung cancer never get compensated because they do not realize the $30 billion dollar asbestos trusts funds were set up for people exactly like this. If the person we have just described sounds like your husband or dad please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst voin Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy. Additionally, it does not matter if the person smoked cigarettes.

"To get the best possible compensation for a person like this it is vital they recall the specifics of how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. It is this type of specific information that will help a very skilled attorney like attorney Erik Karst to develop the compensation claim. Without specifics about the Navy Veteran's exposure to asbestos compensation might be impossible.

"To qualify the Navy Veteran must be able to recall at least some of the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos in the navy, their lung cancer diagnosis must have occurred within the last twelve months, and their asbestos exposure in the navy must have occurred prior to 1982. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Kansas US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Wichita, Overland Park, Topeka, Olathe, Lawrence or anywhere in Kansas. https://Kansas.USNavyLungCancer.Com

Important Note from the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate: “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact. Frequently compensation for people like this might exceed $100,000.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Kansas. www.karstvonoiste.com/

