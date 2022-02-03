Dental Service Providers Adopt Laser Dentistry, Ensuring Efficient Dental Procedures and Faster Recovery As Per The Business Research Company's Dental Services Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers dental services market size, dental services market forecasts, major dental services companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the dental services market, laser dentistry is being increasingly used by dentists around the world to efficiently carry out dental procedures such as teeth whitening, tooth decay removal, gum reshaping, and lesion eradication. Laser dentistry is a technique that uses lasers to remove or alter hard and soft tissues in a variety of dental procedures. In addition to increasing the efficiency of dental procedures, laser dentistry reduces the discomfort associated with the treatment and the healing time for patients. Companies in this market, such as Apollo White Dental, Pacific Dental Services, and Great Expressions Dental, are using laser dentistry. In January 2022, Biolase Inc., a global leader in dental lasers, announced an increase in revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021. The revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 ranged from $12.2 million to $12.5 million, up 44% to 47% over the fourth quarter of 2020 and up 20% to 23% over the fourth quarter of 2019.



Request for a sample of the global dental services market report

The global dental services market size is expected to grow from $427.2 billion in 2021 to $475.3 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global dental services market share is expected to reach $693.2 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.9%.

The use of Virtual Reality (VR) is an emerging innovation in the dental services market trends. VR is defined as a computer-generated three-dimensional world in which the user interacts with virtual features. VR allows students to experience simulated clinical training exercises with immediate feedback. VR equipment can also enable trainees to study procedures performed by experienced surgeons. For example, PerioSim, built by Luciano at the University of Illinois, is a mannequin created haptic VR simulator, constructed for training and performance assessment of students, hygienists, and practicing dentists in periodontal procedures.

The dental services market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market constituted 1.07% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION, NHS England, Aspen Dental Management, Inc., Integrated Dental Holdings (IDH), InterDent and others.

The global dental services market is segmented by type into general dentistry, oral surgery, orthodontics and prosthodontics, other dental services; by type of procedure into cosmetic dentistry, non-cosmetic dentistry; by end-user sex into male, female; by type of expenditure into public, private.

North America was the largest region in the global dental services market, accounting for 36.4% of the total in 2021. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the dental services market will be Africa and Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 12.9% and 12.4% respectively. These will be followed by the Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Dental Services Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide dental services market overviews, dental services market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, dental services market segments and geographies, dental services market trends, dental services market drivers, dental services market restraints, dental services market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Dentistry Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Soft Tissue, All Tissue, Dental Welding Lasers), By End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics), By Application (Conservative Dentistry, Endodontic Treatment, Oral Surgery, Implantology, Peri-Implantitis, Periodontics, Tooth Whitening), COVID-19 Growth And Change

Dental Equipment And Supplies Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Therapeutic Dental Equipment, General Dental Devices And Equipment, Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment, Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment), By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories), By Type Of Expenditure (Public, Private), By Product (Instruments/Equipment, Disposables), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

Dental Implants Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Tapered Implants, Parallel Walled Implants), By Material (Titanium, Zirconium), By End-Use (Hospitals, Dental Clinics), COVID-19 Growth And Change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/