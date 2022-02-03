Vita Bella Travel Relaunches as an Information Hub for Mediterranean Travel Destinations
A website that provides the most in-depth content to assist travelers in planning a Mediterranean vacation.PALM BEACH, FL, U.S.A., February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vita Bella Travel LLC, formally a U.S.-based travel company specializing in Italy tours, is now reborn as an in-depth information hub for researching details about Mediterranean vacation itineraries.
From 2013 to 2019, VitaBellaTravel.com was a website dedicated to providing expert trip planning for travelers to Italy. The global pandemic of 2020 and beyond has left a lasting mark on international travel. However, the desire to see the world is still just as strong, even if the details have become more complicated.
That’s where access to accurate information can help fill the void and make the traveler feel as secure as possible that their itinerary will not be disrupted due to logistical obstacles.
“Like many travel-related businesses, we were forced to pivot in this post-covid world. However, in our case, it turned out to be an opportunity, as now we are able to reach and assist even more travel enthusiasts than ever before. We’re delighted to inform curious travelers about this exquisite corner of our planet,” said Rick Zullo, co-founder of Vita Bella Travel LLC.
What Is Vita Bella Travel?
For many people, Mediterranean vacations represent the ideal getaway. You have the natural beauty of coastal marine destinations such as the Caribbean or the South Pacific, mixed in with the cultural attractions of continental Europe. Not to mention the most tempting, healthy cuisine in the whole world.
Founded in 2013 as a tour company specializing in Sicily and Southern Italy destinations, Vita Bella Travel felt the sting of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, along with most businesses in the travel industry. But years of travel planning experience imparted a deep knowledge of location-specific advice, including accommodations, dining, and transportation methods. Now that knowledge accumulated from these activities and adventures is available for all to access, free of charge.
Moving forward in 2022 and beyond, Vita Bella Travel will expand its web presence with an upcoming release of a detailed guidebook, along with an online learning platform, as well as physical products to assist the discriminating traveler in exploring the Mediterranean to its fullest.
And of course, the conversation will continue on the website and on various social media platforms.
For more information, visit vitabellatravel.com or contact them directly at: info@vitabellatravel.com. You can also connect on Twitter @vitabellatravel
Rick Zullo
Vita Bella Travel
info@vitabellatravel.com