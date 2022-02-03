Submit Release
News Search

There were 452 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,841 in the last 365 days.

Vita Bella Travel Relaunches as an Information Hub for Mediterranean Travel Destinations

mediterranean travel information

The BEST of the Mediterranean

A website that provides the most in-depth content to assist travelers in planning a Mediterranean vacation.

PALM BEACH, FL, U.S.A., February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vita Bella Travel LLC, formally a U.S.-based travel company specializing in Italy tours, is now reborn as an in-depth information hub for researching details about Mediterranean vacation itineraries.

From 2013 to 2019, VitaBellaTravel.com was a website dedicated to providing expert trip planning for travelers to Italy. The global pandemic of 2020 and beyond has left a lasting mark on international travel. However, the desire to see the world is still just as strong, even if the details have become more complicated.

That’s where access to accurate information can help fill the void and make the traveler feel as secure as possible that their itinerary will not be disrupted due to logistical obstacles.

“Like many travel-related businesses, we were forced to pivot in this post-covid world. However, in our case, it turned out to be an opportunity, as now we are able to reach and assist even more travel enthusiasts than ever before. We’re delighted to inform curious travelers about this exquisite corner of our planet,” said Rick Zullo, co-founder of Vita Bella Travel LLC.

What Is Vita Bella Travel?

For many people, Mediterranean vacations represent the ideal getaway. You have the natural beauty of coastal marine destinations such as the Caribbean or the South Pacific, mixed in with the cultural attractions of continental Europe. Not to mention the most tempting, healthy cuisine in the whole world.

Founded in 2013 as a tour company specializing in Sicily and Southern Italy destinations, Vita Bella Travel felt the sting of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, along with most businesses in the travel industry. But years of travel planning experience imparted a deep knowledge of location-specific advice, including accommodations, dining, and transportation methods. Now that knowledge accumulated from these activities and adventures is available for all to access, free of charge.

Moving forward in 2022 and beyond, Vita Bella Travel will expand its web presence with an upcoming release of a detailed guidebook, along with an online learning platform, as well as physical products to assist the discriminating traveler in exploring the Mediterranean to its fullest.

And of course, the conversation will continue on the website and on various social media platforms.

For more information, visit vitabellatravel.com or contact them directly at: info@vitabellatravel.com. You can also connect on Twitter @vitabellatravel

Rick Zullo
Vita Bella Travel
info@vitabellatravel.com

You just read:

Vita Bella Travel Relaunches as an Information Hub for Mediterranean Travel Destinations

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.