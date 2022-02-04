Submit Release
Roughrider Express Launches Frozen Food Transport Solutions

One of Texas’ best delivery solutions providers has expanded its services.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than ever, people are consuming ready-to-eat frozen meals, and an increase in free trade is expanding the options consumers have. That’s why representatives with Roughrider Express are proud to announce today the official launch of its Frozen Food Transport solutions.

“We are very excited about this,” said Michelle Ligon, spokesperson for Roughrider Express. “The old way of shipping is gone. With the rise of e-commerce and same-day delivery, the demand for fast and affordable delivery services has never been greater. We’re proud to provide fast, friendly, and reliable shipping to our customers in DFW and across the U.S.”

Roughrider Express provides fast, friendly, and reliable delivery services to the DFW Metroplex and nationwide logistics solutions.

Ligon explained that Roughrider Express has recently added frozen/refrigerated transport to its list of service offerings.

The company’s decision to launch its frozen food transport solutions could prove to have perfect timing. According to USA Today, places such as grocery stores still have empty shelves amid supply chain disruptions, omicron, and winter storms.

In fact, U.S. groceries typically have five percent to 10 percent of their items out of stock at any given time; right now, that unavailability rate is hovering around 15 percent, the USA Today reported.

“We can now assist customers with small parcel, LTL, or FTL frozen/refrigerated transport both in the DFW Metroplex and across the USA,” Ligon said.

For more information, please visit https://roughriderexpress.com/about-us/.

About Roughrider Express

As DFW’s hometown delivery service, we believe delivering friendly is also the Texas way. Fast, friendly, and reliable service our customers can count on every time. The Roughrider way.
Contact Details:

1011 S Pearl Expy
Dallas, Texas 75201
United States

Michelle Ligon
Roughrider Express
+1 214-238-4492
email us here

