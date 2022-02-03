Liquid Dietary Supplements Market: Understanding The Role Of Dietary Supplements And How To Use Them Safely

Rise in number of health-conscious population drives the market growth. Moreover, increase in demand from elderly population

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Liquid Dietary Supplements Market by Ingredient (Vitamins & Minerals, Botanical, Proteins & Amino Acids and Others), Application (Bone & Joint Health, Heart Health, Immune Health, Sports Nutrition, Weight Loss, Digestive Health, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Health & Beauty Retail Stores, Drug Stores, and Online Pharmacies & E-Commerce Sites): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Surge in number of health-conscious people, increase in consumption of probiotic drinks, and rise in demand from elderly population for its better taste and ease of consumption drive the growth of the liquid dietary supplements market. However, strict rules and regulations by governments hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in R&D activities for bringing better liquid supplements for various nutritional deficiencies present new opportunities in the coming years.

Healthy aging and proactive consumption of nutritional interventions and increase in adoption of RTD (Ready-to-Drink) dietary supplements drive the growth of the global liquid dietary supplements market. On the other hand, stringent rules and regulations restrain the growth to some extent. However, high growth potential in emerging markets is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Bayer

Herbalife International

Koninklijke DSM

BASF

Liquid Health, Inc.

Glanbia

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Amway

Abbott Laboratories

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

The study provides an in-depth analysis, current trends, and future estimations of the global liquid dietary supplements market to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

By ingredient, the vitamins & minerals segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027.

By application, the sports nutrition segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027.

By distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Extensive analysis of key segments of the industry help to understand the types of products used across various regions.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

