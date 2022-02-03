Submit Release
News Search

There were 860 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,077 in the last 365 days.

DNR to discuss reclamation project at Pella Wildlife Area during public meeting on Feb. 24

The Iowa Department of Natural resources (DNR) is considering a mine reclamation project at the Pella Wildlife Management Area (WMA), that would restore the areas previously used as a coal strip mine. This project will be discussed during a public meeting on Feb. 24, from 7 to 9 p.m., at Central College Graham Annex building (just west across the sidewalk of the Graham Center). 

The reclamation project will address only areas that had been previously mined. Areas that had not been mined will not be impacted. In addition, a few pine plantations will not be restored due to their current wildlife habitat value. 

All of the wetlands will be restored to the current acreage, including the large pond that once supported fishable populations.

The DNR will not pursue any form of a shooting sports range at Pella WMA. The mine reclamation plans will not allow space for a future shooting range, since a 900-foot drop zone is needed for shot recovery, and the maximum distance with the mine reclamation is only 650 feet from trap shooting house.

You just read:

DNR to discuss reclamation project at Pella Wildlife Area during public meeting on Feb. 24

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.