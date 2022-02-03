DNR to discuss reclamation project at Pella Wildlife Area during public meeting on Feb. 24

The Iowa Department of Natural resources (DNR) is considering a mine reclamation project at the Pella Wildlife Management Area (WMA), that would restore the areas previously used as a coal strip mine. This project will be discussed during a public meeting on Feb. 24, from 7 to 9 p.m., at Central College Graham Annex building (just west across the sidewalk of the Graham Center).

The reclamation project will address only areas that had been previously mined. Areas that had not been mined will not be impacted. In addition, a few pine plantations will not be restored due to their current wildlife habitat value.

All of the wetlands will be restored to the current acreage, including the large pond that once supported fishable populations.

The DNR will not pursue any form of a shooting sports range at Pella WMA. The mine reclamation plans will not allow space for a future shooting range, since a 900-foot drop zone is needed for shot recovery, and the maximum distance with the mine reclamation is only 650 feet from trap shooting house.