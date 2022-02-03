Apply for the Maine Seal of Biliteracy

Maine students are multilingual! The Maine Seal of Biliteracy is an award that celebrates the linguistic diversity and language-learning accomplishments of graduating students across the state. Students can earn the Seal of Biliteracy by demonstrating a high degree of skill in English and at least one other language.

See the website for details about eligibility criteria, language assessment options, and the online application: https://www.maine.gov/doe/learning/content/world-language/biliteracy

Applications are due by 5/15/22*. If you have any questions, please contact April Perkins at april.perkins@maine.gov.

*Students whose AP or IB exam scores are not available by May 15th can apply through 7/15/22.