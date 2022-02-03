Rising Star of DeFi, Titano Finance Launches Titano P.L.A.Y.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titano Finance has launched Titano P.L.A.Y., its exciting new contest available to all $TITANO token holders through the new Titano Dashboard V2. The project has been a huge success with $TITANO holders, and cements Titano's role as an industry leader in innovating the DeFi space.



Short for Prized Linked Accumulating Yield, Titano PLAY is an easy and fun random competition that can deliver rewards for those who participate. It is simple to enter, and offers $TITANO token holders an additional way to generate revenue from their $TITANO.

Titano P.L.A.Y. is a raffle style competition that launched on the 22nd January 2022 and there have already been three contests to date, each one bigger than the last in terms of participants and payouts. There have been a variety of winners including those staking large amounts of tokens in P.L.A.Y., and some that contributed only small amounts. One $TITANO holder that committed $400 walked away with a $22,000 prize. Another, who played with less than $40 in $TITANO won over $19,000. This is in keeping with Titano's mission of giving all $TITANO holders the opportunity to 'win' in crypto regardless of their financial means or background.

Accessible via the new, feature filled, Titano Dashboard V2 app, participants deposit their $TITANO tokens into Titano P.L.A.Y. for a chance to win a prize of more $TITANO. Players simply press the Titano P.L.A.Y. button on the Dashboard V2 and follow the easy directions. Then they will immediately enter in the current PLAY contest for a chance to win a share of the prize on display.

$TITANO token holders can enter and leave PLAY at any time and even receive staking rewards on their tokens. For as long as a user leaves their tokens in Titano P.L.A.Y., they will be continuously entered into new contests and a player's odds increase the more tokens they enter.

The Titano P.L.A.Y. project is based on the PLSA or Prized Link Savings Account, which is used by banks as a way to encourage people to save more of their money. Studied by Harvard Business School for its innovation, and now offered in 33 US states, Titano has modified the PLSA, offering even more benefits to participants.

Currently P.L.A.Y. contests run every three days and ten winners are selected in each contest, with each winner receiving an equal amount of reward tokens.

"We wanted to stick with our tradition by creating a project that is simple to use and rewarding to our $TITANO token holders. Titano PLAY is our first step in offering a wide range of use cases for the Titano token and creating a Titano economy. And it pays you rebase rewards whether you win or not. So, in a way, everyone wins! Simply use the Dashboard V2 to access Titano P.L.A.Y. and in seconds you are enrolled, and could win a life-changing amount of Titano tokens," says the Titano team.

Titano P.L.A.Y. runs continuously on the Titano Dashboard V2 and is accessible only via the Titano Finance website. $TITANO holders can enter any amount of $Titano tokens to participate.

About Titano

Titano Finance, is a DeFi company transforming the space with its innovative protocols, tools and projects. The token is autostaking with a buy-hold-earn strategy meaning upon purchasing the token, you automatically begin earning rebase rewards right in your wallet. No staking procedures are required, and there are no time lock-ups. In addition, rebase rewards are consistent, arriving every 30 minutes or 48 times per day every day.

