Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market Revenue to Cross US$ 242.80 Million by 2028: The Insight Partners

Growing Demand for Miniaturization of Electronic Devices to Provide Growth Opportunities for Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Platform, Application, Industry Vertical, and Geography,” the market was valued at US$ 63.40 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 242.80 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 63.40 Million in 2020

Market Size Value by US$ 242.80 Million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 18.6% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021-2028

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 158

No. Tables 65

No. of Charts & Figures 74

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Platform, Application, and Industry, Geography

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The growing trend of the small form factor-based handheld electronic devices is one of the major factors, which is accelerating the market growth. The technological advancements in electronics manufacturing, such as miniaturization, have influenced various markets, including military, aerospace, medical, media, retail, and consumer electronics. The devices with small form factor-based packages embed more functionality. They are becoming an alternative to traditional packaging systems. Personalized healthcare gadgets, thin-sized smartphones, compact PCs, and other devices are designed with embedded die packaging technology-based components, such as processors, sensors, RF modules, and others.

The embedded die packaging technology market is segmented into platform, application, industry vertical, and geography. Based on the platform, the embedded die packaging technology market is further categorized into IC package substrate, rigid board, and flexible board. Based on application, the embedded die packaging technology market is further segmented into smartphones & tablets, medical and wearable devices, industrial devices, and security devices. Based on industry, the embedded die packaging technology market is further segmented into automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, IT & telecommunication, and others.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the semiconductor industry and the economic growth of almost every country. The semiconductor industry took a major hit as the demand for electronics components from every industrial sector and end consumers was reduced. The revenue model for microelectronics has declined as there was no mass production during the lockdown period. Post-lockdown, the semiconductor industry started to regain the market share as production facilities restarted their operations, with preventive measures. In addition, work from home and remote monitoring strategies also helped to increase the sale of advanced electronics products for better connectivity.

Growing Demand for Miniaturization of Electronic Devices

Electronic gadgets are being developed using small form factor electronic components to enhance the space and improve the final product design. Customers are preferring compact, small-sized handheld electronic devices offering maximum features. To enhance user experience, companies are developing miniaturized electronics to integrate maximum components on a single die. Integrating a maximum number of components, such as sensors and processors, in a single die offers enhanced features for customers. The rising techno-savvy population is one of the major factors for the miniaturization of electronics as it has created stiff competition in market players to offer the maximum number of features in a single device.

Embedded Die Packaging Technology Application Based Market Insights

In terms of application, the global embedded die packaging technology market is segmented into smartphones & tablets, medical and wearable devices, industrial devices, security devices, and others. The emerging need of microelectronics from various industry verticals, including automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics, for small-form factor-based applications are supporting the market growth. The growing trend of size reduction and improving the functionality of electronic devices are boosting the adoption of embedded die packaging technology for cellphones and tablets.

Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ASE Group; Microsemi; General Electric Company; Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited; Fujikura Ltd.; Shinko Electric Industries Co., Ltd.; Schweizer Electronic AG; Amkor Technology, Inc.; Infineon Technologies Ag; and AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft are among the key players in the global Embedded Die Packaging Technology market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In August 2020, Schweizer Electronic AG formed a sales representative agreement with Varikorea Co., Ltd to promote SCHWEIZER’s high-tech printed circuit boards and embedding solutions in South Korea.

In August 2020, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC) launched new 3D silicon tacking and advanced packaging technology.

