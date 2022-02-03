Horton International Expands into the Irish Executive Search Market
Horton International further expands its global presence through a new partnership with Dublin-based Lansdowne Executive Search.
We are very pleased to be joining the Horton International family and combining forces to offer an even greater combination of support and services to our clients here in Ireland.”OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horton International, one of Hunt Scanlon Media’s top 40 global executive search companies, is further expanding its international presence through a new partnership with Lansdowne Executive Search. The Dublin-based Executive Search firm will form part of the growing Horton International family.
— Tom Keane, Lansdowne Executive Search
Already boasting a reputation as Ireland’s premier executive search and interim management specialists, Lansdowne Executive Search is known for its comprehensive and responsive approach and its notable client base. Lansdowne Executive Search will provide Horton International with a deep understanding of the business needs and requirements within the Irish market.
Alongside local experience in executive search, the Lansdowne Executive Search team - headed by partners Tom Keane, Luke Freeley, and Seán McDonagh - will also bring their vast experience in interim management to the Horton International group.
“Interim Management is a niche area where we at Lansdowne Executive Search have established a strong track record. We have worked with a large number of clients to rapidly address significant management requirements and to resolve complex, short-term organisational challenges through specialised interim managers in roles including operations, finance, HR, IT, Sales & Marketing, and supply chain. We look forward to continuing this service through our relationship with Horton International.” Shared Luke Freeley, Lansdowne Executive Search.
Interim management will be just one of the many exceptional talents the Lansdowne Executive Search team bring to the Horton International group, in addition to its established position regarding board level appointments. Horton International hopes to leverage these talents to provide a fully comprehensive solution and end-to-end support for clients across Ireland.
“Our partnership with Horton International will enable Lansdowne Executive Search to have global access to top-tier talent for our clients. This will greatly complement our full suite of services, including the appointment of board-level Directors, as clients seek to bring greater experience, transparency, diversity, and objectivity to the Boardroom.” Commented Sean McDonagh, Lansdowne Executive Search.
Tom Keane, who has worked in executive search and selection for 30+ years, boasts upwards of 15 years’ experience in the Irish market, with a deep local understanding.
Like Keane, Luke Freeley has more than 30 years’ industry experience, and utilising his strong background in professional services and technology, he specialises in helping businesses operating within these areas to select the top talent they need to grow and develop. Freeley also oversees the firm’s interim management recruitment activities and will continue to support organisations in this area as part of the growing Horton International family.
Seán McDonagh will continue to handle appointments of senior executives for both large organisations and complex, challenging positions, drawing upon his extensive education in Human Resource Management from the National College of Ireland, and his 30 years in domestic and global search.
Together, Horton International and Lansdowne Executive Search hope to combine their areas of expertise to provide Irish businesses with the very best.
“We have focused on growing Horton International both organically through the addition of new consultants as well as inorganically through the addition of high-quality partner firms. One of our top priorities for the current year has been to build our global presence in all markets that are of strategic importance to our clients. Our presence in these markets gives us the ability to offer our clients seamless cross-border and cross-cultural support with their executive hiring and leadership development efforts. The executive search market has been growing at a rapid pace in Ireland over the past few years. We knew that we needed to be present there, and in Lansdowne Executive Search, we have found a partner who believes in the same values and service excellence that we stand for. We are thrilled to welcome Lansdowne Executive Search into the Horton International family.” Said Maneesh Ajmani, Chairman of the Board at Horton International.
About
With more than 40 offices in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, Horton International has the global resources and local-market expertise to help you attract and retain the most qualified professionals.
The firm provides outstanding consultative advice that helps organisations achieve their strategic staffing objectives. Horton International’s executive search services are exacting, timely, and highly effective, and are specifically designed to help clients achieve their business goals with confidence.
