Lisa Britton Blakely’s newly released “Minister’s Wives” is a compelling book of hope, inspiration, and encouragement.

In a world where there is so much of a sense of hopelessness and loneliness, I hope this brings joy, peace and hope and alleviates some of the loneliness that haunts our present world.”PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Minister’s Wives”: a contemporary Christian fiction that shows the vulnerability of humans and explains how they can overcome it through faith. This book encourages the readers always to have hope and strength no matter how life gets dark and how it challenges them to become more vulnerable to temptations here on earth. Indeed, this book brings awareness to readers about the societal issues that they need to know and be aware of, such as mental health and marital problems across the globe. “Minister’s Wives” is the creation of published author Lisa Britton Blakely, a retired mental health social worker who has published three novels. She has an interest in psychology, Temperament Study, GriefShare, reading, writing. She also loves being a grandmother to her grandkids.
Blakely writes, “Book is Christian fiction, taking into consideration that Christians are human. Eavesdropper allows us into the secret lives of ministers’ wives; outsiders often make assumptions about Christians and those in the limelight. This book shows the vulnerabilities and the insecurities of those on the inside. It also focuses on faith. It points out that we cannot judge what is going on with people just from observations. Everyone has struggles that impact their lives, their families and very often, those around them. It addresses mental health, marital and societal issues across all ethnicities and socioeconomic groups. Though much of the content is serious, there is also some humor.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Blakely’s new book is a gripping narrative that brings inspiration, hope, humor, and encouragement to readers to become faithful and steadfast to live no matter how life presses and pushes them to darkness. Additionally, through this account, the author brings a gleaming light to readers so they can still see the beauty of life.
The author believes that this book will provide serenity and hope to a world where there is so much hopelessness and loneliness and ease everyone’s loneliness in the present world.
