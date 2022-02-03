R&D tax credits in the Dental Industry – A Novel Approach
Research Tax Services today announced a strategic partnership with Dr. Tax Credit.
We believe our partnership will offer our CPA-firm relationships and the dental industry a unique option by combining extensive R&D tax credit experience with practical dental experience.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Research Tax Services is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Dr. Tax Credit. Dr. Tax Credit is a tax credit consulting practice with expertise in the dental and healthcare industries. Its leadership includes over a decade of dental practitioner experience, dental/healthcare legal defense, and expert witness experience.
— Jennifer Valencia, President of RTS
Together with RTS’s extensive experience with the IRC Section 41 R&D tax credit and serving its CPA-firm relationships, the new partnership offers a one-of-a-kind, go-to-market strategy by combining the expertise of the tax code with practical dental experience.
Jennifer Valencia, President of RTS, had the following statement on the new partnership, “[we] are excited to join forces with the team from Dr. Tax Credit. We believe our partnership will offer our CPA-firm relationships and the dental industry a unique option by combining extensive R&D tax credit experience with practical dental experience. When claiming R&D tax credits, our group will offer the industry more than just R&D tax knowledge and a traditional accounting experience. We strongly believe our team will offer best-of-industry experience in identifying R&D opportunities, interacting with dental practices and doctors and, equally important, defending and sustaining R&D tax credits under potential IRS examination.”
Benjamin T. Dyches, DDS, JD, President of Dr. Tax Credit, added, “We work with healthcare professionals across the country and are regularly amazed at the efforts individual clinicians undertake to improve care techniques and patient outcomes. Many of these efforts are research and development in the purest sense of the term and we are excited to work with RTS to help healthcare professionals qualify for important tax credits.”
