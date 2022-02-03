UNITED GROUP EXPANDS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT PRESENCE IN SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.

United Group of Companies will manage three new properties in Texas and Georgia, including The Orchards Arlington Highlands.

Organization increases foothold in emerging active-adult real estate market with luxury communities in Texas, Georgia and Indiana

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Further increasing the organization’s presence in the nation’s burgeoning active-adult real estate market, The Troy, New York based United Group of Companies (United Group) announced it would take on property management duties at five luxury senior communities in Texas, Georgia and Indiana. The arrangement represents the latest in the organization’s aggressive expansion in this growing niche and represents the latest additions in what has been a period of dramatic growth for United Plus Property Management (UPPM), United Group’s management arm.

The new deals center around three newly acquired Texas senior communities, NorthStar Georgetown, The Orchards Market Plaza and The Orchards Arlington Highlands, which promise to greatly increase both the quality and number of luxury housing options for active seniors in these sought-after markets. The organization will also manage day to day operations at two additional communities currently under construction, Outlook Gwinnett in Buford, Georgia, and Outlook Hamilton in Noblesville, Indiana.

Moving forward, the company plans to continue its expansion through new construction projects and acquisitions of existing communities. With several new deals currently in the pipeline, United Group sees its presence in these markets continuing to grow in the foreseeable future.

“As more and more seniors choose to shed the burdens of traditional home ownership in favor of luxury, hassle-free apartment living, we’ve seen an industry wide paradigm shift from need-based housing options to resort-inspired, amenity-rich communities designed to provide a balance of comfort, independence, activity and engagement,” said United Group COO Jeff Arnold. “These new contracts position us at the cutting edge of this emerging trend, and we’re looking forward to providing a best-in-class living experience for our new residents for many years to come.”

With five decades of experience in all phases of real estate, The United Group of Companies has established itself as an industry leading presence in the nation’s senior, multi-family and student housing markets. United Plus Property Management was recently recognized as the Accredited Management Organization of The Year award winner at the Institute of Real Estate Management’s 2019 Real Estate Management Excellence (REME) International Awards in San Francisco, CA.

