A Brief Overview of Tiziano M Scarabelli's Many Scholarly Publications
Dr. Tiziano Scarabelli is a general cardiologist specializing in cardiac oncology.SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Dr. Tiziano Scarabelli is a general cardiologist specializing in cardiac oncology. He is board-certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease. He completed his internal medicine residency at Henry Ford Hospital, and a fellowship in cardiology and cardiac oncology at Mount Sinai Hospital. There, Dr. Tiziano Scarabelli worked under the supervision of Dr. Fuster and Dr. Halperin.
Today, he works as a general cardiologist and cardiac oncologist at Polaris Heart and Vascular Clinic, a thriving practice, where he treats a wide variety of cardiological patients. But this is just the start of his many roles and accomplishments.
One of the best ways to grasp the full scope of Dr. Tiziano Scarabelli's expertise is to take a quick look through his many publications. Here, we will attempt to look at a few of the 183 publications he has produced. At the time of this writing, his publication list has been read nearly 33,000 times and has been cited over 4,600 times, which is an impressive accomplishment all by itself.
A Brief Overview of Dr. Tiziano M Scarabelli's Scholarly Publications
"Antibody to Nucleocapsid More Prevalent in Individuals with Severe COVID-19?"
December 2021
A study of Virus-specific antibodies to understand the prevalence of infections and the course of immune responses.
"Serum Metabolic Profile in Patients With Long-Covid (PASC) Syndrome: Clinical Implications"
July 2021
A look at Covid-19 patients suffering from long-Covid syndrome, with fatigue and muscular weakness characterizing post-acute sequelae SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC).
"How Can Malnutrition Affect Autophagy in Chronic Heart Failure? Focus and Perspectives"
March 2021
This article is concerned with chronic heart failure, which has important ramifications, including malnutrition and severe alteration of the protein components of the body.
"Follicular B-Cell Lymphoma and Particulate Matter Associated with Environmental Exposure to Wood Dust"
January 2021
This piece looks at wood dust as a carcinogen. It reports an association between wood dust and lung cancer risk as reported in woodworkers and the general population.
"Management of Anaemia of Chronic Disease: Beyond Iron-Only Supplementation"
January 2021
This article looks at chronic diseases, which are characterized by altered autophagy and protein metabolism disarrangement, resulting in a host of related diseases.
"Protein Syntheses and Autophagy: In Contrast or in Synchrony?"
December 2020
This article discusses Sarcopenia, which is the loss of skeletal muscle mass and function. Dr. Tiziano Scarabelli explains that it is a major clinical problem in many chronic illnesses, including cancer and conditions of the elderly.
"Elevated Cardiac Troponin in Clinical Scenarios Beyond Obstructive Coronary Artery Disease"
September 2019
In this review article, Dr. Tiziano Scarabelli summarizes the most recent evidence regarding elevations of cardiac troponin, particularly in scenarios other than obstructive coronary artery disease.
"Urocortin Induces Phosphorylation of Distinct Residues of Signal Transducer and Activator of Transcription 3 (STAT3) via Different Signaling Pathways"
May 2019
This publication looks at Urocortin, part of the hypothalamic corticotrophin-releasing factor family which Dr. Tiziano Scarabelli shows can reduce cell death in the heart.
"Autophagy and Oncosis/Necroptosis Are Enhanced in Cardiomyocytes from Heart Failure Patients HUMAN STUDY"
February 2019
This piece discusses autophagy which it describes as a survival mechanism, whether and to what extent it is part of the terminal stages of heart failure.
Unfortunately, we do not have the resources to cover all 183 of Dr. Tiziano Scarabelli's scholarly works here. But we trust those who are interested will find much value in them. For the complete list, please find Dr. Tiziano Scarabelli's Research.net page, here.
Dr. Tiziano Scarabelli
Dr. Tiziano Scarabelli MD
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other
International Academy of Cardiology: Tiziano M. Scarabelli, M.D., Ph. D.: ROLE OF MINOCYCLINE