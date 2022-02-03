Year of 1000km Offers Fitness Challenges for ANY Health-Related Activities
UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a digital world saturated with fitness apps designed to time runs, map bike rides, and time yoga poses, there is no single application that brings it all together, until now.
Year of 1000km is a B2C SaaS application which allows users to record their progress in any health-related activities; both physical and cognitive. It then converts that progress into a single value which can be benchmarked against others in custom or pre-set fitness challenges.
We began our journey back in 2018 when the Year of 1000km Founder, Lee Haines, started a competition with a group of remote friends to run 1000km within the calendar year. It was a way to stay in touch with old friends and even make a few new ones. Google Sheets was their weapon of choice to record and visualize their progress.
A few months into the year, Lee suffered an injury and was no longer able to run.
A New Problem Emerged
Running was no longer an option for Lee, but the doctor said he could do other activities, such as cycling.
However, there was no way for him to continue taking part in the challenge because there was no way to directly compare his cycling activity with the running progress of his friends.
But he found a way, and Year of 1000km was born.
How Does Year of 1000km Solve the Problem?
Our web application allows users to record progress in ANY health-related activity and converts it into a single value which is then displayed on graphs.
This allows for an apples-to-apples comparison against others, regardless of what fitness (physical or mental) activities they are taking part in.
We have “Official Challenges” which anyone can join to compete against others in the global Year of 1000km community; they are:
• Distance Challenge
• Healthy Lifestyle Challenge
• Healthy Mind Challenge
More details on each of these challenges can be found on the Year of 1000km website, yearof1000km.com.
Users can also create and invite others to their own fitness challenges with custom goals, dates, and activities.
Custom Challenges offer a fantastic opportunity for people to connect with friends or work colleagues, and for fitness trainers to keep their clients on track and create a fun, healthy environment to challenge each other.
About Year of 1000km
Year of 1000km, founded in 2018, is not only an application, it’s a global community of people that believe in motivating each other and making their health and wellness a priority in their daily lives.
Our application is not intended to replace other health and fitness apps; it is meant to supplement them. It’s an aggregator that brings together activity data to allow friends, family, and colleagues to have fun and challenge each other, regardless of what their preferred activity is.
Whether it be running, cycling, meditating, weight lifting, playing an instrument, snow shoeing, reading, or any other activity that contributes to a healthy lifestyle – there’s a place for everyone to be a part of the community and join challenges.
Amidst a global pandemic, life can be tough, but you’re not alone. We believe in community to motivate.
Join a challenge today at yearof1000km.com
Lee D. Haines
