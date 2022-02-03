Latin America Smart Insulin Pen Market was valued at US$ 5.83 million in 2021 | Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company

Latin America Smart Insulin Pen Market

A smart insulin pen is a reusable injector pen with an intuitive smartphone app that can help people with diabetes to manage insulin delivery in a better way

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latin America Smart Insulin Pen Market Research focuses on the key trends prevailing in the Global Latin America Smart Insulin Pen Industry sector. The existing Industry scenario has been studied and future projections with respect to the sector have also been investigated. Market study report comprises evaluation of numerous influential factors including industry overview in terms of historic and present situation, key manufacturers, product/service application and types, key regions and marketplaces, forecast estimation for global market share, revenue and CAGR.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4625

A smart insulin pen has several great features that can help make life easier for people with diabetes. Unlike an average insulin pen, this device can be recharged by a USB port and can work with a range of rapid-acting insulin cartridges. The smart insulin pen connects to the mobile app through Bluetooth. The app is a free download that gives you complete glucose information, reminders, and other features that help you manage your diabetes better. The smart insulin pen can even connect with a CGM system, which allows you to get a more accurate reading of your blood glucose.

The Latin America smart insulin pen market is expected to record a CAGR of 8.7% during 2021-2028. The market was estimated to be valued at US$ 5.83 million in 2021.

Market Drivers

The Latin America smart insulin pen market growth is driven by high prevalence of needle stick injuries. For example, the prevalence of needle stick injuries in Latin America was around 7.7% in 2018, according to a study published in the international journal of Epidemiology in 2018.

High prevalence of diabetes is also expected to propel growth of Latin America smart insulin pen market over the forecast period. For example, the prevalence of diabetes in Chile was around 1,262.2 out of 100,000 in 2019, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Diabetes Atlas 2019. The IDF also stated that the prevalence is expected to rise by 1,531.5 out of 100,000 population till 2030.

Market Restraints

Availability of substitute products is expected to limit growth of Latin America smart insulin pen market. For example, a study by UCLA, UNC School of Medicine, reported development of smart insulin-delivery patch in Nature Biomedical Engineering in February 2020. The patch monitors the glucose levels in people with diabetes and deliver the necessary insulin dosage for 24 hours.

Latin America Smart Insulin Pen Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in Latin America smart insulin pen market include, BERLIN-CHEMIE AG, BIOCORP, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Jiangsu Delfu Medical Device Co., Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Owen Mumford Ltd., and Sanofi S.A.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/4625

Latin America Smart Insulin Pen Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, Latin America smart insulin pen market is segmented into:

First Generation

Second Generation

Bluetooth enabled pens

USB Connected pens

On the basis of usability, Latin America smart insulin pen market is segmented into:

Prefilled

Reusable

On the basis of indication, Latin America smart insulin pen market is segmented into:

Type 1 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes

On the basis of distribution channel, Latin America smart insulin pen market is segmented into:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

On the basis of country, Latin America smart insulin pen market is segmented into:

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Venezuela

Chile

Ecuador

Rest of Latin America

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4625

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.