Protein A Resin Market Size Worth US$ 907.3 Million at a 8.5% CAGR By 2027 | GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific,

Protein A Resin

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ญ๐ž๐ข๐ง ๐€ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ข๐ง ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ

๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ

Natural protein A is a chemical component extracted from bacterial cell of staphylococcus aureus species. It is typically used in the purification of monoclonal antibodies in large-scale industries across the biotechnology sector.

The global protein A resin market is estimated to account for US$ 511.7 Mn in terms of value in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 907.3 Mn by the end of 2027.

๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

Growing launch of new products is expected to boost the global protein A resin market growth over the forecast period.

๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

Rising approval and launch of biosimilars can present lucrative growth opportunities for marketers in the near future. For instance, in May 2018, Pfizer, Inc., a U.S.-based pharmaceutical company, received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for RETACRIT, which is a biosimilar to Epogen and Procrit. It is the first and only the U.S. FDA approved biosimilar erythropoiesis-stimulating agent.

๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ

Continuous research and development activities on bi-specific antibodies and antibody fragments are expected to restrain growth of the global protein A resin market during the forecast period. Biopharmaceutical companies are focused on R&D activities on antibodies fragments and bi-specific antibodies. Furthermore, these antibodies also exhibit promising results in the various therapies such as monoclonal antibodies. However, purification of these antibodies requires protein L instead of protein A, due to lack of fragment crystallisable region.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐“๐š๐ค๐ž๐š๐ฐ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ

The global protein A resin market was valued at US$ 474.0 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 907.3 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2020 and 2027. Major factor driving the growth of global protein A resin market during the forecast period include technological advancement, and increasing approvals of monoclonal antibodies.

Natural Protein A held dominant position in the global protein A resin market in 2019, accounting for 63.1% share in terms of value, followed by Recombinant Protein A, respectively.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ

Continuous R&D activities in rapid prototyping is an emerging trend in the global protein A resin market. For instance, in June 2020, researchers from Vilnius University, Lithuania, reported employing a single bio-based resin derived from soy beans, suitable for optical 3D printing in the scales from nano- to macro-dimensions, which can be processed even without the addition of photoinitiator.

Key companies are focused on investing in expansion of manufacturing capabilities, in order to expand the market presence. For instance, in July 2018, GenScript Biotech Corporation announced to invest US$ 75 million to establish a modern biologics discovery, development, clinical and commercial manufacturing center in the city of Zhenjiang, Jiangsu Province, China.

๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐’๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง

Major players operating in the global protein A resin market include, ๐—š๐—˜ ๐—›๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜๐—ต๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ, ๐—ง๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—บ๐—ผ ๐—™๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—ฆ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ถ๐—ณ๐—ถ๐—ฐ, ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ฒ๐—ป, ๐—ง๐—ผ๐˜€๐—ผ๐—ต ๐—•๐—ถ๐—ผ๐˜€๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ฒ, ๐—˜๐— ๐—— ๐— ๐—ถ๐—น๐—น๐—ถ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ, ๐—ก๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฝ, ๐—š๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฆ๐—ฐ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฝ๐˜ ๐—•๐—ถ๐—ผ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ต ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป, ๐—ฃ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—น๐—ถ๐˜๐—ฒ ๐—Ÿ๐—ถ๐—ณ๐—ฒ ๐—ฆ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐˜€, ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—˜๐˜ ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—Ÿ๐˜๐—ฑ.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ

Key players are involved in capacity expansion for R&D activities, in order to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in June 2020, Avantor, Inc. announced the expansion of the company's Bridgewater, N.J. (U.S) innovation center.

๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง

โ€ข ๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ

o Natural Protein A

o Recombinant Protein A

โ€ข ๐๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐ฑ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž

o Agarose-based

o Glass or Silica Based

o Organic Polymer Based

โ€ข ๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง

o Immunoprecipitation (IP)

o Antibody Purification

โ€ข ๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐”๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ

o Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

o Clinical Research Laboratories

o Academic Institutes

โ€ข ๐๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง

o North America

o Latin America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific

o Middle East

o Africa

