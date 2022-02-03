Protein A Resin Market Size Worth US$ 907.3 Million at a 8.5% CAGR By 2027 | GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific,

Protein A Resin

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐀 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

Natural protein A is a chemical component extracted from bacterial cell of staphylococcus aureus species. It is typically used in the purification of monoclonal antibodies in large-scale industries across the biotechnology sector.

The global protein A resin market is estimated to account for US$ 511.7 Mn in terms of value in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 907.3 Mn by the end of 2027.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

Growing launch of new products is expected to boost the global protein A resin market growth over the forecast period.

𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Rising approval and launch of biosimilars can present lucrative growth opportunities for marketers in the near future. For instance, in May 2018, Pfizer, Inc., a U.S.-based pharmaceutical company, received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for RETACRIT, which is a biosimilar to Epogen and Procrit. It is the first and only the U.S. FDA approved biosimilar erythropoiesis-stimulating agent.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬

Continuous research and development activities on bi-specific antibodies and antibody fragments are expected to restrain growth of the global protein A resin market during the forecast period. Biopharmaceutical companies are focused on R&D activities on antibodies fragments and bi-specific antibodies. Furthermore, these antibodies also exhibit promising results in the various therapies such as monoclonal antibodies. However, purification of these antibodies requires protein L instead of protein A, due to lack of fragment crystallisable region.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬

The global protein A resin market was valued at US$ 474.0 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 907.3 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2020 and 2027. Major factor driving the growth of global protein A resin market during the forecast period include technological advancement, and increasing approvals of monoclonal antibodies.

Natural Protein A held dominant position in the global protein A resin market in 2019, accounting for 63.1% share in terms of value, followed by Recombinant Protein A, respectively.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

Continuous R&D activities in rapid prototyping is an emerging trend in the global protein A resin market. For instance, in June 2020, researchers from Vilnius University, Lithuania, reported employing a single bio-based resin derived from soy beans, suitable for optical 3D printing in the scales from nano- to macro-dimensions, which can be processed even without the addition of photoinitiator.

Key companies are focused on investing in expansion of manufacturing capabilities, in order to expand the market presence. For instance, in July 2018, GenScript Biotech Corporation announced to invest US$ 75 million to establish a modern biologics discovery, development, clinical and commercial manufacturing center in the city of Zhenjiang, Jiangsu Province, China.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Major players operating in the global protein A resin market include, 𝗚𝗘 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗼 𝗙𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰, 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻, 𝗧𝗼𝘀𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗶𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲, 𝗘𝗠𝗗 𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗲, 𝗡𝗼𝘃𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗽, 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗦𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗽𝘁 𝗕𝗶𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲 𝗦𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗱𝗲𝗼𝗻 𝗟𝘁𝗱.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

Key players are involved in capacity expansion for R&D activities, in order to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in June 2020, Avantor, Inc. announced the expansion of the company's Bridgewater, N.J. (U.S) innovation center.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

• 𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭

o Natural Protein A

o Recombinant Protein A

• 𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐱 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

o Agarose-based

o Glass or Silica Based

o Organic Polymer Based

• 𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

o Immunoprecipitation (IP)

o Antibody Purification

• 𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫

o Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

o Clinical Research Laboratories

o Academic Institutes

• 𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

o North America

o Latin America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific

o Middle East

o Africa

