Esketit becomes the first P2P lending platform in Europe to offer to invest using stablecoins
EINPresswire.com/ -- Esketit has added USDC and USDT stablecoins as a currency, making Esketit the first P2P lending platform to make it possible for investors to invest in loans using cryptocurrency.
This allows stablecoin holders to earn passive income with their investment at a rate of 10-14%.
“We're excited to open up the opportunity for stablecoin holders to reap the benefits of P2P investing. While stablecoin staking can bring returns of under 10% (usually around 5-9%), then on Esketit those same crypto investors can earn up to 14%, with no fees to eat into that profit.” - Vitalijs Zalovs, CEO of Esketit
From now on, the investors can top up their Esketit investing accounts not only in EUR, but also USDC and USDT. After the transfer, the crypto will be converted to euros, and upon withdrawal, back to one of the stablecoins. Withdrawing funds with Esketit is free.
The diversification of accepted currencies opens the doors of P2P lending to a wider variety of investors. Not all investors use fiat as an investment, and by accepting cryptocurrency, it broadens the opportunities for crypto investors to grow wealth.
Crypto holders can benefit from using their stablecoin to invest in Esketit as the platform provides transparency of ownership, as opposed to many alternative crypto project investment opportunities. The anonymity of many project owners has led to several crypto projects abruptly closing and invested currency disappearing, with an estimated $7.7B lost to crypto scammers to date. With a clear ownership structure, Esketit offers accountability to its investors.
What are USDC and USDT?
USDC and USDT are stablecoins that are pegged to the US dollar price; thus 1 USDC/USDT = 1 USD.
USDT or Tether was the first stablecoin in the crypto market, and it is the largest stablecoin in terms of market capitalization, worth over $64.5 billion. As of 2021, USDT is the most traded stablecoin in the market, as the ability to quickly switch blockchains holds many advantages without getting involved in volatility. It primarily operates on the Ethereum blockchain and exists on other blockchains, such as Tron.
About Esketit
Esketit is a P2P loan platform created by the same founders of Creamfinance, the loan originator that was named Europe's 2nd-fastest growing fintech in 2016. Launched in March of 2021, the platform has already issued over €23M in loans. Each loan is already financed by loan originators before being sold to Esketit investors. To date, Esketit founders have never lost any investor funds.
