140 tonnes of aquaculture products export to China through Móng Cái

VIETNAM, February 3 - Trucks carrying aquaculture products crossing the Hải Yến Km3+4 temporary pontoon bridge. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Trading activities at the Hải Yến Km3+4 temporary pontoon bridge in Móng Cái City resumed on February 3 as customs staff returned to work after Tết holidays.

On Thursday morning, 70 trucks crossed carrying aquaculture products, including 62 lobster trucks, five crab trucks and three sweet snail trucks.

The trucks were loaded with 140 tonnes of produce from ten businesses.

They are all exporting to China via the Hải Yến Km3+4 temporary pontoon bridge in Móng Cái City, Quảng Ninh.

Authorities at Móng Cái City and Dongxing City, China held talks to adjust the 2022 Lunar New Year holiday schedule and customs clearance activities at border gates to tackle congestion issues.

Trading activities at border gates in Móng Cái City were extended until the end of January 31. It is expected that import and export activities at Bắc Luân 2 Border Gate will resume on February 5.

Authorities here have coordinated to ensure the smooth clearance of goods. — VNS