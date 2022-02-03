Meningococcal Vaccines Market is expected to worth $ 7,732.3 Mn, to grow at a 12.7% CAGR by 2028 | Baxter International

Meningococcal Vaccines Market

The meningococcal vaccine is utilized for prevention of diseases caused by Neisseria meningitidis, also called meningococcus, a Gram-negative bacterium that can cause other types of meningococcal disease, like meningitis and meningococcaemia.

High amount of people traveling to sub-Saharan Africa are likely to boost the global meningococcal vaccines market in the foreseeable future. For example, in 2017, as per a 2018 report by the World Economic Forum, 37.4 million tourists visited sub-Saharan Africa.

Furthermore, the recommendations of different supervisory organizations for meningococcal vaccination are also likely to contribute to the growth of the market. For example, the CDCP recommends meningococcal vaccines for preterm infants, adolescents, and others.

North America leads the global meningococcal vaccines market in 2019, with a 36.8% share in terms of value, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe, respectively.

The size of the global meningococcal vaccines market was estimated to be expensed at US$ 2,965.9 Million in 2021 and over the forecast period (2022-2028) it is estimated to witness an expense of US$ 7,732.3 Million at a CAGR of 12.7%.

Notable changes in the incidence of meningococcal disease and epidemics have been noticed over time and geographically. Thus, targeting as many serocomplex as possible requires extensive reporting. The risks associated with travellers are unpredictable which makes it more tough to offer evidence-based vaccine recommendations. Such a scenario is likely to hamper market growth.

Furthermore, meningococcal vaccination is alternative in many regions, which is also likely to hinder the growth of market.

Market: Opportunities

The evolution of vaccines that do not rely on definite scale temperatures required for storage is likely to provide profitable growth opportunities for market players. Until now MenAfriVac is the only meningococcal vaccine which is approved for use outside of the cold chain.

The evolution of vaccines by cooperation and public-private partnerships is also likely to contribute to the growth of the market. Serum Institute of India Ltd. (an Indian Vaccine Manufacturer) developed an Innovative MenAfriVac Meningococcal Vaccine PATH-WHO Meningitis Vaccine Project, in collaboration with public health officials in India and several African countries. The evolution aims to provide inexpensive, effective, and long-term therapy for epidemics caused by the meningococcal disease of the African meningitis belt. Such initiatives are likely to help in the development of inexpensive meningococcal vaccines.

In Europe, meningococcal vaccination reporting is low in children below five years of age and there is a gap in information about interfering meningococcal disease. For example, as per a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health in January 2019, 'Parents' knowledge of meningococcal disease and vaccination in Polish children aged 0-5 years', only 18.8% of parents self-assess their knowledge of interfering meningococcal disease. Parents with higher education level have higher knowledge about this disease.

Furthermore, awareness of meningococcal B vaccine among paediatricians in Italy was observed to be very low. For example, as per a study published in December 2018, Awareness, Attitudes and Practices on Meningococcal B Vaccine among Paediatricians in Italy, only 28.0% of people knew the vaccination schedule for Meningococcal B serocomplex for children two years of age or younger.

Recognition of any vaccine in the US is a broad procedure that requires a vaccine manufacturer to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA).

The FDA medical and scientific staff further evaluate in detail the data supporting the vaccine's efficiency and safety and the quality of the production process.

Key Developments:

Key players in the market focus on approving and launching new vaccines to expand their product portfolio. For example, in April 2020, the USFDA approved Sanofi's MenQuadfi Meningococcal (Groups A, C, Y, W) concomitant vaccine application for the prevention of invasive meningococcal disease in individuals 2 years of age and older.

Key players in the market also focus on increasing their production capacity. For example, in September 2019, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. started a new plant at Pune, India.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players performing in the global meningococcal vaccines market are Serum Institute of India Ltd., Sanofi SA, Pfizer Inc., Novartis International AG., JN-International Medical Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Biomed Pvt Ltd., and Baxter International Inc.

