Alcohol Ingredients Market Size 2021-2026: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

Alcohol Ingredients Market

Alcohol Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Alcohol Ingredients Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," finds that the alcohol ingredients market expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Alcohol ingredients refer to edibles, such as barley, wheat, maize, rye, corn, and vegetables, which are added to alcoholic beverages. They also include flowers, seeds, roots, herbs, spices, and byproducts of sugarcane or sugarcane juice. They are malted and brewed to enhance the color, aroma, flavor, and purity of wine, beer, and other alcoholic beverages.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Global Alcohol Ingredients Market Trends:

A significant rise in the consumption of alcoholic beverages, especially among the young population,represents one of the major factors driving the market. Moreover, the increasing socialization trend, along with the escalating number of pubs, bars and nightclubs, is creating a positive market outlook. Furthermore, alcohol manufacturers are emphasizing on using natural and organic ingredients that are free from harmful fertilizers, pesticides, and inorganic chemicals. This, coupled with the expandingonline retail channels that are providing new varieties of alcohol like flavored spirits and craft beer, is anticipated to propel the market growth.

Global Alcohol Ingredients Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S., D.D. Williamson & Co., Inc., Doehler, Kerry Group PLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V. and Sensient Technologies Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, ingredient type and beverage type.

Breakup by Ingredient Type:

Flavors and Salts

Colorants

Yeast

Enzymes

Others

Breakup by Beverage Type:

Beer

Wine

Whiskey

Spirits

Vodka

Gin

Rum

Tequila

Brandy

Others

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

