Hypercalcemia Treatment Market Size Worth US$ 28,060.0 Million with CAGR of 11.7% by 2027 | Bayer Pharma AG, Mylan N.V.,

Hypercalcemia Treatment

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hypercalcemia is a common metabolic abnormality. Depending on the serum calcium levels, hypercalcemia is categorized either as mild, moderate, or severe. The most common cancer associated with hypercalcemia of malignancy is multiple myeloma.

The global hypercalcemia treatment market is estimated to account for US$ 10,696.6 Mn in terms of value in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 28,060.0 Mn by the end of 2028.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

High prevalence of hypercalcemia is expected to propel growth of the global hypercalcemia treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, according to a study published in the Journal of Clinical and Translational Endocrinology, in September 2018, 27.72% of the study patients suffered from hypocalcemia and 4.74% from hypercalcemia. Moreover, 585 cases of hypercalcemia were detected.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

R&D in hypercalcemia is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global hypercalcemia treatment market. For instance, in July 2019, a study by Ascendis Pharma A/S reported that TransCon PTH can be used to normalize blood levels of calcium and phosphate.

Moreover, favorable reimbursement scenario is also expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global hypercalcemia treatment market. For instance, Amgen’s XGEVA (denosumab injection), can be claimed for reimbursing. Amgen contributes US$ 25 per dose; up to US$ 10,000 in assistance per calendar year.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

North America with 45.5% share in terms of value, held dominant position in the global hypercalcemia treatment market in 2018, and was followed by Europe.

Bisphosphonates segment was valued at US$ 7,306.2 Mn in 2018 in the global hypercalcemia treatment market and is expected to reach US$ 19,798.3 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 11.7% during the estimated period.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬

High cost of R&D, challenges in enrollment of patients for clinical trials, and challenges in distinguishing primary hyperparathyroidism from conditions that will not respond to parathyroidectomy are some factors hindering growth of the global hypercalcemia treatment market.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

Major players operating in the global hypercalcemia treatment market include, Amgen Inc., Bayer Pharma AG, Cipla Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and XOMA Corporation.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

Major players operating in the global hypercalcemia treatment market are focused on adopting various marketing strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in October 2019, XOMA Corporation was present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference held in New York in 2019.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

• 𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

o Bisphosphonates

o Clodronate

o Etidronate

o Ibandronate

o Pamidronate

o Zoledronic Acid

o Calcitonin

o Glucocorticoids

o Denosumab

o Calcimimetics

• 𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥

o Hospitals

o Clinics

o Independent Pharmacy & Drug Stores

• 𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

o North America

o Latin America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific

o Middle East

o Africa

