Hypercalcemia Treatment Market Size Worth US$ 28,060.0 Million with CAGR of 11.7% by 2027 | Bayer Pharma AG, Mylan N.V.,

Hypercalcemia Treatment

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hypercalcemia is a common metabolic abnormality. Depending on the serum calcium levels, hypercalcemia is categorized either as mild, moderate, or severe. The most common cancer associated with hypercalcemia of malignancy is multiple myeloma.

The global hypercalcemia treatment market is estimated to account for US$ 10,696.6 Mn in terms of value in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 28,060.0 Mn by the end of 2028.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐‡๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐œ๐š๐ฅ๐œ๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐š ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

High prevalence of hypercalcemia is expected to propel growth of the global hypercalcemia treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, according to a study published in the Journal of Clinical and Translational Endocrinology, in September 2018, 27.72% of the study patients suffered from hypocalcemia and 4.74% from hypercalcemia. Moreover, 585 cases of hypercalcemia were detected.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐‡๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐œ๐š๐ฅ๐œ๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐š ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

R&D in hypercalcemia is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global hypercalcemia treatment market. For instance, in July 2019, a study by Ascendis Pharma A/S reported that TransCon PTH can be used to normalize blood levels of calcium and phosphate.

Moreover, favorable reimbursement scenario is also expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global hypercalcemia treatment market. For instance, Amgenโ€™s XGEVA (denosumab injection), can be claimed for reimbursing. Amgen contributes US$ 25 per dose; up to US$ 10,000 in assistance per calendar year.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ

North America with 45.5% share in terms of value, held dominant position in the global hypercalcemia treatment market in 2018, and was followed by Europe.

Bisphosphonates segment was valued at US$ 7,306.2 Mn in 2018 in the global hypercalcemia treatment market and is expected to reach US$ 19,798.3 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 11.7% during the estimated period.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐‡๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐œ๐š๐ฅ๐œ๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐š ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ

High cost of R&D, challenges in enrollment of patients for clinical trials, and challenges in distinguishing primary hyperparathyroidism from conditions that will not respond to parathyroidectomy are some factors hindering growth of the global hypercalcemia treatment market.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐‡๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐œ๐š๐ฅ๐œ๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐š ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž

Major players operating in the global hypercalcemia treatment market include, Amgen Inc., Bayer Pharma AG, Cipla Inc., Dr. Reddyโ€™s Laboratories Ltd., Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and XOMA Corporation.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐‡๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐œ๐š๐ฅ๐œ๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐š ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ

Major players operating in the global hypercalcemia treatment market are focused on adopting various marketing strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in October 2019, XOMA Corporation was present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference held in New York in 2019.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐‡๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐œ๐š๐ฅ๐œ๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐š ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง

โ€ข ๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž

o Bisphosphonates

o Clodronate

o Etidronate

o Ibandronate

o Pamidronate

o Zoledronic Acid

o Calcitonin

o Glucocorticoids

o Denosumab

o Calcimimetics

โ€ข ๐๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ

o Hospitals

o Clinics

o Independent Pharmacy & Drug Stores

โ€ข ๐๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง

o North America

o Latin America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific

o Middle East

o Africa

