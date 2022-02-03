Canned Tomato market To Eyewitness Massive Growth By 2026 | Kronos Incorporated, Campbell, Libby’s Brand Holding

Canned Tomato Market

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview:

Canned tomatoes are a great alternative to fresh. They're available year-round, and they're a great way to enjoy fresh tomatoes without having to travel. Canned tomatoes can last for up to a year after their "best by" date, as long as they're stored in an airtight container. Canned tomatoes are usually peeled and then heat-processed. The process results in a thick, smooth can that's great for a quick sauce. They're also a great choice for the refrigerator, as they are easy to open and keep for a while. The canning process depletes the vitamin C and antioxidant content of fresh tomatoes. This means canned tomatoes are less nutritious than their fresh counterparts.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players functioning in the global canned tomato market are Unilever Plc., Conagra Brands, Red Gold, DeMatteis, Sun-Brite Foods Inc., Del Monte Foods Holding Limited and Subsidiaries, Nestle S.A., Kraft Heinz Company, Princes Limited, and General Mills, Inc.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing demand for nutrient rich foods is expected to boost growth of the global canned tomato market during the forecast period. Increasing awareness among people regarding healthy lifestyle and harmful effects of plastic-based food packaging is driving the demand for nutrient rich food. For instance, in September 2021, the Thai Union brand, John West launched nutrient-rich tuna range in UK for health-conscious consumers offering additional functional health benefits.

However, factors such as availability of alternatives such as aseptic packaging for providing tough competition for market expansion are expected to hamper growth of the global canned tomato market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

The global canned tomato market witnessed steady growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, as canned tomatoes fall under essential food category. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, several countries implemented nationwide lockdown regulations to curb the spread of the diseases, which resulted into increased sales of canned food in order to store them for longer time due to uncertain times. Thus, the COVID-19 outbreak positively impacted the growth of the global canned tomato market during the pandemic.

Key Takeaways:

The global canned tomato Market is expected to grow, with a over the forecast period, owing to growing use of canned tomatoes in the hospitality industry. For instance, in October 2019, a Japanese food maker, Kagome Co. began commercial production and sales of processed tomato products in India to cater the demand of hotel and restaurants in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global canned tomato market during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing urbanization and growing inclination towards western fast –food cuisines.

Market Taxonomy

On the basis of product type, the global canned tomato market is segmented into:

Whole Peeled Tomato

Diced Tomato

Stewed Tomato

Tomato Pureé

Sauce

Tomato Paste

Tomato Juice

Others

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝:

✔ In the next seven years, what innovative technology trends should we expect?

✔ Which sub-segment do you believe will grow the fastest over the next few years?

✔ By 2028, which region is predicted to have the largest market share?

✔ What organic and inorganic strategies are businesses employing to gain market share?

