Creatio Partners with BI Solutions to Help Companies in South Asia Automate Workflows and Achieve Operational Excellence
The new partnership is aimed at empowering more knowledge workers to build applications with no-code while increasing organizational capacity.BOSTON, MA, USA, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced BI Solutions, hailing from the South Asian region, became a partner. The new partnership will leverage BI Solutions' extensive industry expertise and Creatio’s award-winning platform to help more global organizations in the region build applications with no-code while increasing capacity.
BI Solutions is a Pakistan-based company, offering advanced analytics, data management, process automation, CRM, and compliance solutions. Their expertise stretches to organizations within the Financial Services, Distribution & Logistics, Consumer Packaged Goods, Telecommunications, and Oil & Gas industries, helping them drive innovation and digitally transform their businesses.
Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales, and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals, and marketplace add-ons. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.
“We look forward to offering our customers Creatio’s state-of-the-art platform offering them the flexibility and agility to meet their digital transformation goals. We aim to help our customers accelerate the pace of innovation by democratizing application development and workflow automation with Creatio’s no-code platform to transform their businesses,” said Hasnain Gangjee, CEO at BI Solutions, Pakistan.
“Creatio is growing and strengthening its partnerships internationally. BI Solutions, with its extensive expertise in varying industries, is an example of the solid presence we're building in every corner of the world. Coupled with Creatio’s award-winning no-code platform and our range of vertical solutions for 20 industries, there is no doubt that we will be the driving force for global organizations out of Pakistan and South Asia to achieve operational excellence and increase their bottom line,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.
About BI Solutions
BI Solutions is an enterprise software solution provider, with a vision focused on helping customers become data driven, gain insight into their business and realize the potential of innovative solutions to automate and transform their business processes.
For more information, please visit www.bisolutions.com.pk
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
Vera Mayuk
Creatio
+1 617-765-7997
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn