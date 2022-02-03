Xylooligosaccharide Market to reach a valuation of US$ 66.7 Mn in 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Xylooligosaccharides Market to Grow by 6% through 2031 amid Increasing Incorporation of Probiotics in Animal Feed

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global xylooligosaccharide market is set to expand at 6% CAGR, reaching US$ 66.7 Mn by 2032.



Xylooligosaccharide Market Estimated Size in 2022 USD ~37.1 Mn Xylooligosaccharide Market Projected Size in 2032 USD ~66.7 Mn Xylooligosaccharide Market Value-based CAGR (2022 to 2032) ~6.0% CAGR

Increasing awareness regarding high-quality food that promote a healthy lifestyle is propelling sales of animal derived food items such as dairy products and meat. Driven by this, sales in the animal feed industry are projected to increase.

Furthermore, millennials have become better aware about health, resulting in higher spending on nutritious and protein-rich foods, which in turn is spurring demand for nutrition-rich animal feed. This also will give impetus to the sales of xylooligosaccharide in the coming years.

In addition to this, the HoReCa sector is exhibiting high demand for animal derived products. As a result of the rising consumption of animal-based food products, demand for nutritional meat is on the rise, which is expected to continue fueling sales in the market over the assessment period.

According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), developing countries are projected to witness a five-fold increase in meat consumption compared to developed countries because of the high population and economic development.

Driven by the aforementioned factors, the global xylooligosaccharides market will expand at a considerable pace over the assessment period.

Key Takeaways:

The Europe xylooligosaccharide market is currently pegged at 1,678 Metric tons.

Based on product type, demand in the livestock segment is projected to increase at a 4.3% CAGR.

In terms of form, sales in the dry segment will continue gaining traction through 2032.

The U.S. will continue dominating the North America xylooligosaccharides market amid surging demand for animal derived products in the country.

China will account for a lion’s share in the East Asia xylooligosaccharides market due to the presence of vast livestock and agriculture sectors.



“Manufacturers of xylooligosaccharide are likely to capitalize on opportunities prevalent in the animal feed industry due to the rising demand for healthy feeds for livestock including poultry, equine, and others as it helps in improving gut health in animals. The pet food industry will also emerge as a potential market for xylooligosaccharide, which is attributable to the growing adoption of dogs and cats as family pets around the world,” says an FMI analyst.

Scope of The Report

Historical Data Available for 2017-2021 Forecast Period 2022-2032 Market Analysis MT for Volume and US$ Mn for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Argentina, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK,



BENELUX, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, GCC Countries, Turkey, and South Africa Key Market Segments Covered Form, Product Type, and Region Key Companies Profiled • Anhui Elite Industrial Co.,ltd



• YIBIN YATAI



• Dongguan ALL natural plant extracts Co.



• Kangwei



• HBTX



• HFsugar



• Longlive



• YuHua



• Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-tech Co., Ltd



• VW-Ingredients

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers in the of xylooligosaccharide market are focusing on research & development to improve the quality of their products. They are also participating in various exhibitions and events around the world to increase the awareness of their products along with maintaining long-term relations with clients. For instance:

Van Wankum Ingredients maintains a long-term partnership with customers and principles across the world by retaining a consistent focus on quality and services.



More Insights into the Xylooligosaccharides Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global moringa ingredient market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032. The study offers compelling insights based on form (liquid, dry), and product type (pet, livestock), across seven major regions of the world.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain

