Smart Grid Market Expected to Grow At a CAGR of 21.1% between 2021-2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Grid Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Consumption), End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and By Geography
The Global Smart Grid Market is accounted for $43.81 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $167.33 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period. Smart Grids are often defined as a sensible electrical network that comprises an electrical network and smart data communication technology. It is capable of delivering electricity to the user from multiple and cosmopolitan sources such as wind turbines, solar energy systems, and even plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. A smart grid is an electricity network using digital technology to provide electricity to consumers via two-way data communication. This system allows for monitoring, analysis, control, and communication within the supply chain to help increase efficiency, lessen energy consumption and cost, and maximize the transparency and dependability of the energy supply chain. The wireline communication technology segment accounted for the largest share of the smart grid market, as it is comparatively cost efficient and this type of transmission is less prone to third-party intrusions and interruptions. North America is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, due to increasing government initiatives with the objective to address climate changes and ensure mutual energy security coupled with the incorporation of renewable energy in the power grids will complement the business outlook. Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the need to reduce transmission and distribution losses in developing nations across the region and the growing consumption of electricity in China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, India, and Singapore.
Some of the key players profiled in the Smart Grid Market include ABB, GE, Siemens, Oracle, Schneider Electric, IBM, Wipro, Honeywell, Itron, Eaton, Mitsubishi Electric, Tech Mahindra, SAP, Cisco, Trilliant Holdings, and Tantalus.
Stratistics Market Research Consulting Private Limited offer reports which supply an in-detail study and predict about the industry covering the inclusive overview of the market that will help clients and business creation policies.
We offer market estimations, forecasts, regional segmentation for the market which covers the world's largest economies, and CAGR of any prominent country in the report as per the client's interest.
James Lamb
