Non-convertible Binders market exhibiting a CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period 2027 | Wacker Chemie AG, BASF

Non Convertible Binders Market

Non-convertible coatings are those coatings that cure or dry due to the evaporation of solvents.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Non-convertible coatings are those coatings that cure or dry due to the evaporation of solvents. Non-convertible binders are composed of organic materials such as resins, varnishes that contain fatty acids, and other synthetic polymers. These coatings are also known as thermoplastic material coatings as the coatings can be re-dissolved in the original solvent or a solvent with similar solvency power.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global non-convertible binders market include, BASF, ENDURA IPNR, Oilex International GmbH, Keramicalia, and Wacker Chemie AG.

Key Market Drivers:

Significant growth in the construction sector is expected to boost demand for acrylic adhesives, thereby propelling growth of the global non-convertible binders market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India, China, and the United States are expected to account for almost 60% of all global growth in the construction sector by 2025.

Moreover, increasing investment in production of acrylics is also expected to propel growth of the global non-convertible binders market over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2021, BASF started up its new acrylic dispersions production line in Pasir Gudang, Malaysia, for the production of acrylic dispersions.

Launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global non-convertible binders market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2020, BASF launched an Ultradur (Ultradur® B4040 G11 HMG HP green 75074) that can be used for co-extrusion with PVC and is now available with a significantly improved property profile.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 6:18pm CET, 4 January 2022, there have been 290,959,019 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,446,753 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 2 January 2022, a total of 8,693,832,171 vaccine doses have been administered.

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global non-convertible binders market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in September 2020, Dow launched INVISU Acrylic Adhesive portfolio in North America.

Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of product type, the global non-convertible binders market is segmented into:

Acrylic

PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride)

PVA (Poly Vinyl Acetate)

Latex

Others

On the basis of form, the global non-convertible binders market is segmented into:

Liquid

Powder

High Solids

