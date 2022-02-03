Strategies For Global Nonresidential Building Construction Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Nonresidential Building Construction Global Market Report 2022-Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Nonresidential Building Construction Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Nonresidential Building Construction Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the non-residential building construction market size is expected to grow from $2675.51 billion in 2021 to $2989.95 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth in the non-residential building construction market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. According to the non-residential building construction market research the market is expected to reach $4484.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.7%. A rapidly growing urban population is expected to increase the nonresidential building construction market growth, during the forecast period.

The non-residential building construction market consists of sales of nonresidential building construction services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that construct non-residential buildings (including new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs). The establishments in this market include non-residential general contractors, non-residential for-sale builders, non-residential design-build firms, and non-residential project construction management firms. The non-residential building market includes new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs.

Global Nonresidential Building Construction Market Trends

Building construction companies are increasingly using green construction techniques to build energy efficient buildings and reduce construction costs. Green construction refers to the practice of using sustainable building materials and construction processes to create energy-efficient buildings with minimal environmental impact.

Global Nonresidential Building Construction Market Segments

The global non-residential building construction market is segmented:

By Type: Institutional Buildings, Commercial Buildings

By End User Sector: Private, Public

By Building Type: Non-Residential Smart Buildings, Traditional Buildings

Subsegments Covered: Education Buildings, Public Convenience Buildings, Government Buildings, Religious Buildings, Healthcare Buildings, Office And Factory Buildings, Hospitality And Restaurant Buildings, Entertainment And Sports Buildings, Retail And Other Commercial Buildings

By Geography: The global building construction market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Nonresidential Building Construction Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides non-residential building construction global market overviews, nonresidential building construction industry outlook, nonresidential building construction industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global non-residential building construction global market, non-residential building construction global market share, non-residential building construction global market segments and geographies, non-residential building construction market players, non-residential building construction market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The non-residential building construction market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Nonresidential Building Construction Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Shanghai Construction Group Co., Ltd., Bouygues SA, Greenland Holding Group, Obayashi Corporation, and Daiwa House Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

