AIRWIRE.IO Chosen for widely acclaimed visionary, entrepreneur, and rising music artist Tobe Nwigwe’s NFT Drop

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) A special collection of NFTs by the visionary, entrepreneur, and music artist Tobe Nwigwe in partnership with Airwire is live and available via auction. With millions of followers on social platforms Instagram, Facebook, and millions of views on Youtube, Tobe is one of the most prolific artists of our time and he’s well on his way to becoming a globally recognized icon.





For Tobe’s second exclusive NFT collection, his 1987 Mercedes Benz 420 SEL V8 was minted as an NFT. Once the NFT is purchased, the Mercedes will be shipped to its new owner. The classic Mercedes is a monuMINTal art collectible designed by Tobe and has been used in several of his music videos and content pieces. It features a custom-painted mint exterior, mint rims, and hand-stitched mint-leather upholstery interior.

The collection also features sixteen iconic mint clothing garments, 1-of-1 designs in each size, minted as NFTs. Purchasers will receive the physical garment as well as future functionality including the exclusive collection as wearables in the metaverse.



In addition, every purchaser of this collection gains exclusive access to both a forthcoming Metaverse event hosted by Tobe as well as a claimable Meet-&-Greet access pass for any one show on Tobe’s next tour.



“Tobe is a perfect fit for NFTs and we couldn’t be more excited to help fuel his talent and brand to open up new social interactions with millions of his fans, '' said Ken DiCross, CEO of AirWire. “Utilizing artwork, collectibles, clothing, and access, Tobe’s fans can enjoy a more intimate and memorable relationship with their icon that was not possible a few short years ago.”





About Tobe Nwigwe: Tobe Nwigwe is an enigma. The lyrics and tone of his music tell the story of a difficult upbringing as a first-generation-Nigerian kid in the Alief neighborhood of Houston, TX. Tobe has a singular goal in life: "to make purpose popular" and he is already well on his way to doing so. In 2019, Tobe Nwigwe performed on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series quickly growing millions of views and wide acclaim. His music has garnered a lot of attention, including First Lady Michelle Obama, who put his song “I'm Dope” on her workout playlist. In 2020, Nwigwe went viral on digital platforms for his song "I Need You To (Breonna Taylor)". He performed his songs "Try Jesus" and "Eat" at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards. “Try Jesus” reached No. 4 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart. Nwigwe returned for the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards with a top performance of the night with his song “Fye Fye”. Recently, fellow hometown icon Beyoncé featured Nwigwe prominently on billboards, commercials, and in-store placements nationally for her Adidas x IVY PARK Rodeo collection campaign. In 2023, Tobe will make his silver screen debut joining the cast of the beloved saga, "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts".

About AirWire: AirWire is the innovative force behind a patent-pending, free minting, NFT Camera App, and multi-chain NFT Marketplace. AirWire’s NFT Camera enables users to take photos through their phone camera, mint NFTs, and monetize their photographs through the marketplace. More information about AirWire can be found at www.airwire.io, or via the platform’s social media at twitter.com/airwireofficial.



