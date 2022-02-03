Canada Nano-enabled Packaging for Food and Beverage market Size Expected to Reach CAGR of 8.3% till 2027 | CMI

Canada Nano Enabled Packaging For Food And Beverage Market

In the food and beverage industry, nano-enabled packaging is an advanced packaging solution used to increase shelf-life of the perishable food products.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

In the food and beverage industry, nano-enabled packaging is an advanced packaging solution used to increase shelf-life of the perishable food products. It is also beneficial in enhancing the taste, texture, and color of packaged food products. Moreover, nano-enabled packaging helps increase absorption and bio availability of nutrients in food products. Nano-enabled packaging utilizes nano materials to manufacture packaging materials. Nanoclay is the most used material due to its cheap availability and utility in popular thermoplastics such as PET, polypropylene, nylon, and thermoplastic polyolefin.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the Canada nano-enabled packaging for food and beverage market are BASF SE, Amcor Limited, 3M Company, Multisorb Technologies, Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Bemis Company, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Crown Holdings Incorporated, AMCOL International Corporation – Nanocor Inc., and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company–DuPont, among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Stringent rules and regulations regarding food and beverage packaging is expected to aid in the growth of the Canada nano-enabled packaging for food and beverage market over the forecast period. For instance, Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) closely monitors food products sold in the country and recalls contaminated food products from the market.

Moreover, high adoption of active-based packaging, high demand for packaged food products, and rapid growth of the agriculture sector is expected to augment growth of the Canada nano-enabled packaging for food and beverage market. For instance, in January 2021, Government of Canada invested US$ 3 billion to strengthen and grow Canada's agriculture, agri-food, and agri-products sectors.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The pandemic has caused a sharp drop in demand for some types of packaging in recent times, while accelerating growth for others, such as food and beverage and e-commerce packaging; emerged as a lifeline in this new world. With the help of innovative packaging, companies are delivering food and required supplies to consumers worldwide. Such changes are presenting many packaging companies with new opportunities, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

The Canada nano-enabled packaging for food and beverage market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period due to the high demand for effective packaging in the food and beverage industry. For instance, in October 2021, Governments of Canada and Ontario invested US$ 10.21 million through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership to help agri-food sector adopt on-farm solutions and best practices to provide the safe, high quality food the province is known for.

•Detailed Segmentation:

Canada Nano-enabled Packaging for Food and Beverage Market, By Application:

Bakery Products

Beverages

Dairy

Fruit and Vegetables

Meat Products

Prepared Foods

Others

