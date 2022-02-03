Global Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Single-Family Modular And Prefabricated Housing Construction Global Market Report 2022-Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market size is expected to grow from $40.74 billion in 2021 to $42.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth in the single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market is expected to reach $51.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.7%. The significant focus on cost savings is a key factor driving the single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market growth.

The single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market consists of sales of single-family modular and prefabricated houses and related services that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Modular construction is a method in which, through managed plant circumstances, a building is developed off-site using the same resources and constructing the same codes and specifications as conventionally designed structures but in about half the time. All modular buildings are prefabricated, but all prefabricated buildings might or might not be modular.

Global Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Trends

Implementation of Building Information Modeling (BIM) in modular construction is an emerging trend in the single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market. Building Information Modeling is a revolutionary technique for designing, building, and managing construction models. This 3D model-based technology provides a digital representation of a building's physical and functional qualities. The technology enables all parties engaged in the built asset's creation and lifespan management to share data and collaborate. During the pre-construction phase, BIM provides specialists with a 3D picture of the structure. It allows specialists to detect potential incompatibilities in mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems and address them at an early stage.

Global Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Segments

The global single-family modular, prefabricated housing construction market is segmented:

By Type: Permanent, Re-Locatable

By Material: Steel, Wood, Concrete, Others

By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

By Geography: The global modular and prefabricated housing construction market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

