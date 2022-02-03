Size & Share of AI in Medical Diagnostics Market 2021-2030 And Anticipated To Reach USD 19.96 Billion By 2030

AI in Medical Diagnostics Market to surpass USD 19.96 billion by 2030 from USD 0.5 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 44.58% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “AI in Medical Diagnostics Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2020 – 2030 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 19.96 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 44.58% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, the market is estimated to proliferate owing to the rising incidence of chronic medical conditions and genetic diseases throughout the world. In addition, the growing elderly population, which is susceptible to musculoskeletal, oncological, dermatological, and cardiological illnesses, is driving market expansion. As a result, the broad acceptance of organ transplantation is also helping to drive market development. Other growth-inducing variables include technological breakthroughs in cell-based treatments, such as the development of 3D bioprinting techniques and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the manufacture of regenerative medicines.

“The rising use of AI goods and services in the healthcare industry is due to a growing knowledge of the benefits given by AI methods and their broad application areas. Various top healthcare businesses are forming alliances and collaborations with premier AI technology providers in order to develop novel AI-based solutions for healthcare applications. These tactics allow these market players to provide improved solutions to their consumers while also bolstering their standing in this fast-paced market.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Get Sample Copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts at: https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-829

Note- This report sample includes

• Brief Introduction to the research report.

• Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)

• Research methodology

• Key Player mentioned in the report

• Data presentation

• Market Taxonomy

• Size & Share Analysis

• Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis

(Get fastest 12 Hours free sample report delivery from Fatpos Global. The final sample report covers COVID-19 Analysis.)

Global AI in Medical Diagnostics Market: Key Players

• Microsoft Corporation

• NVIDIA

• IBM

• Intel

• Siemens Healthineers

• GE Healthcare

• Digital Diagnostics

• Xilinx

• InformAI

• Enlitic

• Day Zero Diagnostics

• Aidence

• Butterfly Network, Inc.

• Prognos

• Zebra Medical Vision

One of the most significant scientific advances in medicine to date is artificial intelligence in healthcare. A significant element contributing to the sector's growth is the involvement of numerous start-ups in the development of AI-driven imaging and diagnostic products. Image capture, processing, assisted reporting, follow-up, data storage, data mining, and other artificial intelligence applications are all available. Machine learning blends computer models and algorithms with artificial neural networks to mimic the brain's organic neural network architecture (ANNs). Deep learning has a greater success rate than traditional machine learning in terms of output.

Up to 25% Discount, Inquiry Now: https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-829

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global AI in the Medical Diagnostics market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2020-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by Component into Software, Services. By Application into In Vivo Diagnostics, In Vitro Diagnostics. By End-User into Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)



Download PDF Boucher: https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-829

AI in Medical Diagnostics Segments:

By Component

• Software

• Service

By Application

• In Vivo Diagnostics

• In Vitro Diagnostics

By End-User

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic imaging centers

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Others

Related Reports

Anti-Neoplastic Agents Market

Global Wound Dressing Market

About US

Fatpos Global is a consulting and research firm focused on market research, business services, and sourcing. We have trusted advisors to senior executives of leading enterprises, providers, and investors. Our firm helps clients improve operational and financial performance through a hands-on process that supports them in making well-informed decisions that deliver high-impact results and achieve sustained value. Our insight and guidance empower clients to improve organizational efficiency, effectiveness, agility, and responsiveness.

