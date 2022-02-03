Global Residential Land Planning And Development Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Residential Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2022 -Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

The Business Research Company's Residential Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2022 -Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Residential Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the residential land planning and development market size is expected to grow from $115.85 billion in 2021 to $130.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The growth in the residential land planning and development market mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. According to the residential land planning and development market research the market is expected to reach $203.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.8%. Technological development will be a key driver of the residential land planning and development market growth during the forecast period.

The residential land planning and development market consists of sales of residential land planning and development services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that service land and subdivide real property into lots, for subsequent sale to builders for residential construction. residential land planning and development refers to one or more houses, structures, or portions of them that are planned and used for human habitation. Single-family, duplex, or multi-family dwellings, apartment/condominium buildings, mobile homes, short/long land developments, and other structures that house people are all included. Servicing of land may include excavation work for installation of roads and utility lines.

Global Residential Land Planning And Development Market Trends

Technologies such as augmented reality (AR) are gaining popularity in the residential land planning and development market for faster construction and to cut costs associated with construction. Augmented reality is the real world supplemented with computer-generated sensory inputs, allowing the creation of a 3-dimensional model of construction design to interact realistically. These technologies benefit the construction industry in reducing rework, increasing quality, lowering labor costs, meet timelines, improving safety and customer experience, streamline collaboration, design analysis, measuring accuracy, construction project management and presentation of plans.

Global Residential Land Planning And Development Market Segments

The global residential land planning and development market is segmented:

By Type: Houses And Housing Estate Developments, Apartments And Other Residential Developments

By Service Provider: Large Chain Companies, Independent Contractors

By Geography: The global land planning and development market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Residential Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides market overviews, market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global residential land planning and development market, market share, segments and geographies, players, leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC's Residential Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd., Risesun Real Estate Development Co Ltd, Xiamen C&D, Eiffage SA, and Greenland Holding Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

