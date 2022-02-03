Digital Publishing Market Experienced Strong Revenue Growth Between 2020 & 2021 With An Annual Growth Rate Of Almost 10%

Digital Publishing And Content Streaming Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

COVID recovery strategies, digitization, and innovative service offerings are driving growth in the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth is in with leading players in the market reorganising their operations in response to COVID and refactoring their services model. The digital conversion of books and education artefacts are also a key driver, as well as the introduction of low-cost subscription services and Progressive Web Applications (PWAs); all of which are encouraging and driving digital publishing and content streaming growth.

As per data on the Global Market Model, the growth trend is expected to continue, with projected global market revenue rising to $130 Bn, at a CAGR of 8%, by 2025.

The digital publishing and content streaming market consists of sales by those companies that publish on the internet a broad range of content by advertisers and publishers. The market is segmented by Type – Content Streaming, Digital Publishing, and by Product – Subscription, On-Demand. The top five leading digital publishers in the market are Adobe, Xerox, Google Play, Georg von Holtzbrinck, RELX.

North America has the largest market share at 44.5% in 2021, compared to 23.7% in Asia Pacific and 19.2% in Western Europe. The three top regions are forecast to continue to show strong growth, with Asia Pacific expected to increase its market share to 25.4% by 2030, with North America (37.95%) and Western Europe (18.6%) seeing a slight reduction in their relative share. Africa is expected to double its market share by 2030, from 4.0% in 2021 to 7.9% in 2030. South America will also experience significant growth, rising from a 3.4% market share in 2021 to 4.3% in 2030. Much more modest growth is expected for the Middle East and Eastern Europe.

Breaking this down by country, during the historic period (2010-2020), India experienced the highest growth relative to its market share (CAGR 12.5%). However, there was an upsurge in growth across all of the top ten countries between 2019-20, yielding an average CAGR of 25.5% across the top ten and 25% growth, globally. It is worth noting that the number of high-speed internet users (Over the Top: OTT), across the top ten countries, has grown dramatically, from 50 million in 2010 to 1.22 Bn in 2020 (CAGR 38.3%).

