Event Management Software Market Share to hit $21287.6 Million, Globally by 2027: The Insight Partners

Event Management Software Market Size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.02%, fuelled by Integrating Artificial Intelligence by 2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Event Management Software Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global event management software market is expected to reach US$ 21.2 Bn in 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

Event Management Software provides limitless access to multiple reports and is available at no additional cost. Therefore, it is a significantly cost-effective means with which the user can get the required data in an easy to read and understand format. An online event management solution creates an unlimited number of customized reports for event planners at the single click of the button. Data is presented in an easy to read format, and the stories are sent as Excel or CSV files to benefit organizers. Furthermore, the accomplishment of the event is eventually about the numbers. Therefore, accounting reports provide necessary details about the status of payments, registrations, and cancellations. With the news, the user can track financial data concerning your events.

Market Size Value in - US$ 6483.4 Million in 2019

Market Size Value by - US$ 21287.6 Million by 2027

Growth rate - CAGR of 16.02% from 2020-2027

Forecast Period - 2020-2027

Base Year - 2020

No. of Pages - 189

No. Tables - 92

No. of Charts & Figures - 79

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Solution Type ; Application ; End-User

Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The complexities in event management is significantly creating the demand for event management software is attributing to the growth of the market. Event management becomes complex when we aim for efficient operation management. Moreover, the involvement of various service providers for an event such as event planners, marketing & promotion team, and ticket management team makes it more complicated. Some of the major factors influencing the event management market are diversified vendors, currencies, multiple languages, time zone, and others. Complexities involved in the event management can be more precisely and easily handled using software systems, which facilitates the authority to analyze real-time and real-world data. Cloud based solution, IoT, artificial intelligence, and among others are some of the emerging technologies expected to propel the event management software market during the forecast period.

Event management companies are highly focused on offering enhanced features and services to their customers. Owing to this fact, there is significant increase in the adoption of automated solutions for efficient workflow and operations. The increasing deployment of various software technologies is remarkably driving the event management software market

Adoption of Event Management Software among Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

At present, large enterprises are at the forefront of adopting event management software as a digital transformation to improve operations, owing to complex operations and fast adoption of advanced solutions. Due to lack of resources and awareness about the potential benefits of digital transformation, small and medium-sized enterprises are still in the initial phases of adopting the latest technology trends. Hence, SMEs offers a huge growth opportunity for players operating in the event management software market. In order to tap this potential segment, companies are investing in marketing activities to spread awareness and generate interest in small scale businesses to adopt event management software.

The players operating in the event management software market are now offering various pricing plans as well as customized plans to increase its customer base. Market players are also focusing on promoting the software technologies among small and medium-sized enterprises in order to increase revenue and market share. Rising trend of digitization among enterprises to improve operational workflow will offer massive growth opportunity for market players in both developed and developing regions during the forecast period.

