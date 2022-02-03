PHILIPPINES, February 3 - Press Release February 3, 2022 Combating fake news crucial to secure victory in May 2022 elections - De Lima Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima believes that fighting fake news and disinformation can help secure her victory in reelection bid for the 2022 national elections. De Lima, the most prominent political prisoner under the Duterte regime, continues to be on the receiving end of relentless attacks and false news by pro-Duterte troll farms and other sinister quarters. "I rely on my campaign team and my close friends and supporters to mount a strong campaign not only to communicate my advocacies to all Filipinos, but to also dispel all disinformation and fake news propagated by sinister forces who want to prevent me from returning to the Senate and foiling their corrupt and malevolent plans," she said. De Lima's representative and legal counsel, Atty. Filibon "Boni" Tacardon, discussed said strategy to launch a successful campaign during the online event hosted by "Bosconians for Leni" last Jan. 29. It may be recalled that after De Lima declared her reelection bid for the 2022 elections last July 2021, several pro-Duterte pages repeatedly shared the link of a YouTube video that ran a misleading headline implying that the Senator was removed from her post. After she filed her certificate of candidacy last Oct. 8, 2021, fake news peddlers also floated ideas and disinformation that De Lima cannot seek reelection supposedly because she is currently in detention. This accusation was already debunked by prominent election lawyer Atty. Romulo "Romy" Macalintal who said in an interview that the accusations that De Lima is unqualified to run for a Senate post is merely part of a smear campaign against her, considering that she is not convicted. On how she will reach out to base voters to get another term in the Senate, De Lima said it is through the help of her campaign team, friends, supporters and volunteers, as well as through the use of social media. "We also have the opportunity to meet new supporters and groups who believe in our advocacies of upholding the rule of law and human rights and promoting the welfare of our countrymen, especially those who have less in life," she said. "We are also utilizing the power of the internet to reach out to even more people beyond those whom we already consider as our supporters," she added. In a recorded video message played during the event, De Lima expressed her support for presidential aspirant and Vice President Leni Robredo and vice presidentiable and Senator Kiko Pangilinan, as she vowed to work with them to ensure that public interest will always be prioritized. "Buo ang suporta natin kay Leni Robredo bilang Pangulo at si Kiko Pangilinan bilang Pangalawang Pangulo," she said. "Si VP Leni at si Senator Kiko ay walang bahid ng anumang korapsyon, at may totoong accomplishments kahit noong wala pa sa politika. Mahusay ang track record sa paninilbihan sa bayan, malalim ang pagpapahalaga sa karapatang pantao, sa sistema ng hustisya, sa Saligang Batas, at laging inuuna ang kapakanan ng bansa sa halip na dayuhang interes," she added.