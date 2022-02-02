National Certificate (Covid passport) suspended: personal protection means are key

LITHUANIA, February 2 - Earlier today, the Cabinet has decided to suspend the National Certificate.

‘The National Certificate was an effective tool in controlling the pandemic. It helped to keep businesses and industries open, promote greater vaccination among the population, and thus prevent another lockdown’, said Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė.

National Certificate (Covid passport) will discontinue as of 5 February.

Since May 2021, the National Certificate has been downloaded at least once by more than 2 million people. The total number of downloads (including re-downloads) is much higher - almost 13 million.

Please note that all the population of Lithuania ages 5 and older can get a free COVID-19 vaccine from the nearest primary health care centre (outpatient clinic), also from some pharmacies, and so reduce the risk of developing a serious form of the disease. According to hospital occupancy data, 70% of those hospitalised are unvaccinated, and 80% of all the patients are those ages 50 and older.

From 5 February, standard basic infection control and personal protection requirements will continue to apply: