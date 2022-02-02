Submit Release
National Certificate (Covid passport) suspended: personal protection means are key

LITHUANIA, February 2 - Earlier today, the Cabinet has decided to suspend the National Certificate.

‘The National Certificate was an effective tool in controlling the pandemic. It helped to keep businesses and industries open, promote greater vaccination among the population, and thus prevent another lockdown’, said Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė.

National Certificate (Covid passport) will discontinue as of 5 February.

Since May 2021, the National Certificate has been downloaded at least once by more than 2 million people. The total number of downloads (including re-downloads) is much higher - almost 13 million.

Please note that all the population of Lithuania ages 5 and older can get a free COVID-19 vaccine from the nearest primary health care centre (outpatient clinic), also from some pharmacies, and so reduce the risk of developing a serious form of the disease. According to hospital occupancy data, 70% of those hospitalised are unvaccinated, and 80% of all the patients are those ages 50 and older.

From 5 February, standard basic infection control and personal protection requirements will continue to apply:

Category

Personal protection requirements

Retail:
  • Retailers must provide the total of 15 m2 retail space per visitor or serve only one visitor at a time.
  • Medical face masks or respirators are a must.
  • A distance of 2 m between service users, and partitions between customers and staff is a recommendation.

Events
  • Respirators indoors are a must, while outdoors - respirators or medical masks are recommended if a safe distance is not observed.
  • Distributing spectator flows by 500s, preventing their intersection.
  • Food is used only in designated areas.
  • In cinema theatres, snacks are allowed provided you sit a chair apart from another spectator, who is not in your group.

Services
  • Medical face masks or respirators are a must.
  • At least 2 m distance between service users.
  • At least 2 m distance or a partition between staff working places.

Public catering
  • Eating at a table or a bar is a recommendation.
  • Medical face masks or respirators are a must when away from the table, except when eating or drinking.
  • 2 m distance or partitions between tables is a recommendation.

Social services

Continue unchanged

  • Respirators are a must for service users, visitors and service providers.
  • Duration of the visit may not exceed 15 minutes.
  • No more than one visitor in one room at a time.
  • At least 2 m distance between people.
  • Entry prevented for those with symptoms of acute upper respiratory infection (e.g. fever, cough, heavy breathing, etc.).

Non-formal education of children
  • Medical face masks or respirators are a must.
  • Groups’ isolation principal is a must in actiivities.
  • Keeping, were possible, at least 2 m distance between people.

Adult education

Medical face masks or respirators are a must.

At a work place

Continue unchanged

  • Work from home recommended.
  • Medical face masks or respirators are a must in serving customers, in common areas and workplaces if there is more than one person in the room.
  • Flow management.

Public transport

Continue unchanged

  • Medical face masks or respirators are a must.

General requirements
  • Hand sanitation.
  • Ventilation.
  • Cleaning premises and surfaces, disinfecting.
  • Those with signs (symptoms) of acute infections shall not be allowed to work / visit. Monitoring the health of the staff, conditions for temperature measuring.

 

