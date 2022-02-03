Power Electronics Market Is Booming Industry in Upcoming Years Due to Global Demand 2030

Power Electronic Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report of "Power Electronics Market by Device Type (Power Discrete, Power Module, and Power IC), Material (Silicon Carbide, Gallium Nitride, Sapphire, and Other), and Application (Power Management, UPS, Renewable, and Others), and End User (Telecommunication, Industrial, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Military & Defense, Energy & Power, and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". Digital transformation projects across verticals witnessed huge uptake and are also expected to contribute further in the near future. power electronics market gains popularity in various industries including IT & telecom, BFSI, and healthcare, owing to its supreme benefits such as high-speed random access of data and low power consumption.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the power electronics market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

The power electronics market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the industry in each geographic regions covering provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth -strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis

• The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy globally. The effect of this pandemic is increasing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain.

• The COVID-19 crisis is making uncertainty in the stock power electronics market trends, immense slowing of the supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments.

• The overall impact of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries, including semiconductor, electronics, and many more.

• Trade barriers are further constraining the demand and supply outlook. As governments of different areas have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process is adversely affected.

• However, the introduction of advanced software solutions will be an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of the power electronics market forecast post pandemic.

Key Market Segments

By Device Type

1. Power Discrete

1. Diode

2. Transistors

3. Thyristor

2. Power Module

1. Intelligent Power Module

2. Power Integrated Module

3. Power IC

1. Power Management IC

2. Application Specific IC

By Material

1. Silicon Carbide

2. Gallium Nitride

3. Sapphire

4. Other

By Application

1. Power Management

2. UPS

3. Renewable

4. Other

By End User

1. Telecommunication

2. Industrial

3. Automotive

4. Consumer electronics

5. Military & defense

6. Energy & Power

7. other

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

1. ABB Group

2. Fuji Electric Co, LTD

3. Infineon Technologies AG

4. Microsemi Corporation

5. Mitsubishi

6. Renesas Electronics Corporation

7. Rockwell Automation

8. STMicroelectronics

9. Texas Instruments Incorporated

10. Toshiba Corporation

Key Benefits

• The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current power electronics market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2020 to 2027 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

• Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

• The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

• The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the power electronics market.

Highlights of the Report

• Competitive landscape of the power electronics market.

• Revenue generated by each segment of the power electronics market by 2027.

• Factors expected to drive and create new opportunities in the power electronics market.

• Strategies to gain sustainable growth of the market.

• Region that would create lucrative business opportunities during the forecast period.

• Top impacting factors of the power electronics market.

