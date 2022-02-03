Blood and Organ Bank Market Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2027

Reports And Data

blood and organ bank market is expected to reach a substantially large market size in 2027 and register a high CAGR over the forecast period

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has published a novel research report on global Blood and Organ Bank market over the forecast period offering a comprehensive overview of the industry. The report offers details information about market revenue growth, market size, drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations and growth opportunities along with top companies operating in the market. The report has been formulated using primary and secondary research thoroughly evaluated by experts and professionals in the market. The data is well presented in form of charts, tables, figures, diagrams in order to help the investors, users and readers understand market dynamics precisely and make investment plans according.

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue over the last few years and is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period of 2028. Rapid advancements in the healthcare sector, rapid growth in the medical and healthcare sectors, availability of latest equipment and tools, rising healthcare expenditure and improvements in healthcare infrastructures are some key factors driving global market revenue growth. In addition to this, increasing investments in research and development activities, rising prevalence of various diseases and dearth of medications and hospitals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are boosting market growth. Increasing number of funds by public and private sectors, rising adoption of point-of-care diagnosis and home settings, high demand for precision medicine and ongoing research on drug discovery are also expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on the competitive landscape of the global Blood and Organ Bank market and details about each market player, global position, financial standing, license agreement, and product and service portfolio along with business expansion plan. Major players are investing in research and development activities to develop and launch new products and services and are also focusing on adopting key strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance their product base.

Leading companies operating in the global Blood and Organ Bank market include:

• American Red Cross

• New England Organ Bank

• 21st Century Medicine

• New York Blood Center

• The Living Bank

• Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, Inc.

• National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organization

• China Cord Blood Corporation

• New York Cord Blood Program

• Cord Blood Registry

By Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

• Red Blood Cell Collection, Processing and Distribution Services

• Blood Plasma Collection, Processing and Distribution Services

• Organ Bank Services

• Tissue Bank Services

• Health Screening Services

• All Other Human Blood Services

• Reproductive and Stem Cell Bank Services

By End-user (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Centers

• Blood Banks

• Others

Regional analysis covers:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

