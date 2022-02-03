“AFRICAN AMERICAN ENTREPRENEUR AND MOTOWN HEIR ESTABLISHES DIVERSIFIED AND POWERFUL BOARD IN SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT"

IKAR Founder Mario Diel, CEO Seanne N. Murray and their Board

“AFRICAN AMERICAN ENTREPRENEUR AND MOTOWN HEIR, Seanne N. Murray and IKAR -The World’s first HUMICORN - Announces Sports and Entertainment Advisory Board.”

LOS ANGELES, USA, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IKAR Sports and Entertainment Group’s CEO, Seanne N. Murray, has decisively and intentionally selected a global board of entertainment and sports icons that represent global, ethnic, racial and gender diversity from Hollywood to Europe to Asia to Create, Produce, and Partner on sports and entertainment ventures worldwide.

IKAR Industries has a broad range of investment targets with sectors focused on the technology, real estate, hospitality, security / safety, energy and sports and entertainment.

It is an investment group, and part of IKAR Holdings, with a geographic focus in the United States and North America, Europe and emerging markets.

IKAR is the world’s first “Humicorn”, a company that uses its business and wealth creation not as the endgame but as the fuel for the real mission of elevating global society across all continents, geographies, ideologies, and socioeconomic backgrounds. The group has representations in Athens, Berlin, Dallas, Dubai, Istanbul, Monaco, New York, Vienna, Washington DC, and Zurich.

A meaningful and powerful introduction to this multinational fund, Ms. Murray, an African American entrepreneur, former lawyer and Wall Street executive, and heir of the legendary Motown Records, leads IKAR Sports and Entertainment with her COO, Esra Vesu Ozcelik, a British-Turkish internationally acclaimed film producer.

“I am extremely impressed with Seanne’s ability to create a unique and powerful board for our group. I founded IKAR, a London based global ecosystem, to combine an entrepreneurial investment holding company with a global service group and its own business think tank. We are the World’s first HUMICORN, valuing human capital as the highest enterprise wealth creator while combining, directly and responsibly, the mission of global impact and commercial enterprise”, stated Mario Diel, Chairman and Founder of IKAR Holdings Limited.

“I come from a family of legacy builders in education, entertainment and entrepreneurship dating back to the American Civil War before the proliferation of phrases like social enterprise and ESG. My life is dedicated to accelerating an everlasting, revolutionary and profitable legacy of environmental and social impact. IKAR, with its focus on human capital, is the global platform I’ve been looking for my whole life. What we will achieve with this extraordinary team will be nothing less than magical, transcendent, the beginning of an extraordinary legacy that aims to create, produce, and partner worldwide. I promise, the world has no idea what’s coming!”, said Seanne N. Murray, CEO of IKAR Sports and Entertainment Group, London.

“I am proud to join a team of versatile and highly respected industry leaders with different backgrounds and stories of success with a meaningful value system that I align with. Such an assorted and stellar group has never been assembled on the world stage before”, stated Esra Vesu Ozcelik, COO of IKAR Sports and Entertainment Group.

Introducing the distinguished IKAR Sports and Entertainment Advisory Board:

Alexey Botvinov, musical activist, producer and the most famous living Ukrainian pianist known as the premiere specialist in Rachmaninoff music worldwide and the only pianist having performed Bach‘s Goldberg Variations more than 300 times on stage.

Roc Chen, the highest grossing Chinese film composer in history, with over 200 projects both within and beyond China's borders, having worked with major Chinese and Hollywood film studios such as DreamWorks, Disney, BBC, Universal, Wanda, and China Film Group, etc.

Keith Clinkscales, Harvard graduate, 2x Peabody award winner, former Head of Vibe Magazine, founded by Quincy Jones, CEO of Sean Combs’ Revolt Media Group, and Vice President at ESPN serving today as CEO and Founder of KTC Ventures.

Noah Croom, accomplished NBA Executive with League, team management and operations experience having been Assistant General Manager and Legal Counsel for the Vancouver Grizzlies, General Counsel for Goodwin Sports Management and Assistant General Manager of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Eva Habermann, actress, producer, filmmaker, and founder of Fantomfilm, also ranked by FHM, a British multinational men's lifestyle magazine as one of Germany's 100 Sexiest Women.

Wise Intelligent, President of the Rap Snacks Foundation/Boss Up, activist, social entrepreneur and hip-hop lyricist and legend from Poor Righteous Teachers touted by Complex as one of the "50 Most Slept-On Rappers of All Time".

Emre Kizirlimak, internationally acclaimed Turkish actor, producer, and director known recently for his award-winning film “FUAD”.

Joseph A. Molloy, former owner and Managing Partner of the New York Yankees who greenlit the selection of Derek Jeter in the 1992 MLB Draft, planned the development of Legends Field and currently Chairman of the sports investment group Jam Sports Ventures.

Lisa Morris, Director of Philanthropic Services at FORCE Family Office, Founder and President of Road Concierge, and Entrepreneur in Residence at. NYSERDA/Columbia Technology Ventures.

Bill Pruitt, 5x Emmy award winning showrunner, producer and director known for The Apprentice, The Amazing Race, Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse, and Deadliest Catch, etc.

Mark Rowen, Hollywood Film and Television producer, former head of Home Entertainment at Steven Spielberg’s DreamWorks and Founder and President of Blue Collar Productions having received acclaim around the world and garnered over $5 billion in gross revenues.

Graziella Thake, CEO of the Optimization Hub with over three decades of achievement in forensic corporate and sports psychology with a range of knowledge and skills in impact delivery projects for social change across education, government departments, mining, health, sports, and business.

Chris Unger, Head of the FIFA World Cup Office with a 13-year tenure who led the integrated planning and delivery of over 25 functional areas for three FIFA World Cups: South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, and Russia 2018.