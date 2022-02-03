GCC Gypsum Board Market Size 2022: Share, Price Trends, Growth till 2027 - Syndicated Analytics

GCC Gypsum Board market report provides a deep and thorough evaluation of the GCC gypsum board market based on its segments including type, end use and region.

A gypsum board, also called drywall, plasterboard, or wallboard, refers to a lightweight construction material comprised of gypsum plaster that is pressed between thick sheets of paper. It is extensively used in the partitions and linings of walls, ceilings, roofs, floors, etc. Gypsum boards can be directly attached to metal framings, wood, or existing surfaces by using screws, nails, adhesives, etc. They provide sound control, versatility, quality, and convenience. Apart from this, the non-combustible cores of gypsum boards make them preferable over plywood, hardboard, fiberboard, etc. As a result, they are widely popular as an efficient alternative to traditional plaster and lath.

Note: Our analysts are continuously monitoring the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. This insightful information is included in the report to improve the efficiency, resilience and overall performance of businesses.

GCC Gypsum Board Industry Trends and Drivers:

The expanding construction industry is among the primary factors driving the GCC gypsum board market. In line with this, the inflating demand for commercial and residential building projects, owing to the growing population and elevating urbanization levels, is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the escalating number of renovation and restoration undertakings for structural complexes is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, the emerging trend of wood-frame construction, which uses gypsum boards as essential components, is also bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the launch of several favorable policies by government bodies aimed at increasing gypsum imports and augmenting the utilization of existing reserves is anticipated to fuel the GCC gypsum board market over the forecasted period.

GCC Gypsum Board Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented in on the basis of type, end use and region.

Type

End use

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report also provides insights on the competitive landscape of the GCC gypsum board industry with the leading players profiled in the report.

"GCC Gypsum Board Market: Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2022-2027” provides a deep and thorough evaluation of the GCC gypsum board market based on its segments including type, end use and region. The report tracks the latest industry trends and analyses their overall impact on the market. It also evaluates the market dynamics, which cover the key demand and price indicators, and studies the market on the basis of the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Report Metrics

Historical Year: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

